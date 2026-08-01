The gradual disappearance of physical video game media is increasingly viewed as inevitable across the industry, and developers are now speaking out about it.

The team behind the 2025 GOTY knows that this transition marks the end of an era in which purchasing a physical copy was the standard way to experience gaming.

They believe the decision is sad given the special value that discs and boxes still hold for millions of players worldwide.

Clair Obscur: Expedition 33 Creators Lament End of Physical Media

In a recent interview with Automaton (via VGC), key figures from Sandfall Interactive, the studio behind Clair Obscur: Expedition 33, shared their perspective on Sony’s announced plan to phase out physical media starting in 2028.

Studio director Guillaume Broche described the move as deeply regrettable, arguing that it undermines the artistic appreciation of games.

“Personally, I find it super sad because I really like video game stores. And even if nowadays, I play mainly on PC myself, we have a lot of people on the team who play on PS5 and love to collect physical discs. I think it’s part of the beauty of art too—that it’s something tangible that you can touch. I completely appreciate that people want to have their rows of DVDs and games and just feel that they own them. So I think it’s a shame,” he said.

Broche also recalled the powerful moment of seeing his own game physically displayed for the first time as it meant that his dream had become a reality:

“There were two very strong moments when the game released. After launch, we went to a video game store to buy our own game (laughs). Just as a gesture. And another strong memory I have is when someone from Japan sent me a picture [of our game] from a video game store – in Akihabara I think – in Japanese writing and all. I felt like a kid when I saw it. I was like “Yeah, it’s real!” It starts feeling real when you see it in stores.”

Team Was Willing to Earn Less Money from Each Physical Copy So As to Not Leave Any Players Behind

Sandfall Interactive co-founder and technology director Tom Guillermin added that the studio willingly accepted lower margins on physical editions of Clair Obscur: Expedition 33 to ensure no part of their community was excluded.

“A physical release adds more constraints because you have to account for the production time of the physical items, and you also earn less money per copy.

But for us, physical was something special. We also felt that the game could be special to players, and that they would want to, as Guillaume said, hold it in their hands.

So even though it made things harder and meant less money per unit, it was important for us to provide players who want to have the physical game in their hands with an option. Because that’s what we value as players too.”

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