The days when PlayStation held exclusivity agreements with Call of Duty are now firmly in the past. The franchise has naturally shifted its favor toward the Xbox ecosystem, and a quick look at the new purchase incentive being offered for the next installment on these consoles makes Activision’s support for its parent company abundantly clear.

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 4 is set to launch in less than two months, and as the release date approaches, more details about the game continue to surface. Several minutes of gameplay have already been shown, but surprises remain including content that only Xbox users will be able to enjoy.

El proyecto de arma M4 lucirá detalles alusivos a XBOX, pero no todos podrán verlos (imagen: Activision)

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 4 Will Offer Special Content to Xbox Users

Earlier this week, Activision detailed what many will consider the primary pre-order incentive for Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 4: an Inner Circuit M4 Blueprint

According to the specifications, this M4 variant features a 11.5″ Shortline Barrel, an FTAC Dominion muzzle, an FSS Fireline grip, an SZ Prima-4 Dot Optic, and a ZLR ASP50 Stock.

“The Inner Circuit Blueprint for the M4 Assault Rifle equips five attachments, focusing on enhancing the weapon’s accuracy, handling, and mobility. Compared to the base M4, this selection of attachments offers stronger performance at mid- and close-range, while lessening some effectiveness at longer distances,” the weapon description reads.

Así se verá el proyecto de arma M4 en Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 4 en otras plataformas (imagen: Activision)

How to Obtain the Exclusive Xbox Weapon Blueprint in Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 4

What makes the announcement particularly notable, however, is that this content will have an exclusive version for Xbox console players. The M4 Inner Circuit Project, after all, is designed as a tribute to the brand.

Its features include details referencing the brand, but the most striking element is undoubtedly its translucent green finish evoking the style in which Microsoft launched its original console at the turn of the millennium, and which the company will replicate with a special Xbox Series X model in just a few weeks to mark its 25th anniversary.

“Its transparent green finish exposes the weapon’s internal systems, turning the technology beneath the surface into part of the visual identity.,” the special skin’s description states.

This reward will be available only to those who pre-order a copy of the game and can be claimed until October 23, 2027. However, it can only be redeemed through an Xbox Series X or Xbox Series S console as not even the Windows version of the game on PC will grant access. This makes it a pure and simple Xbox brand exclusive.

Así se verá el proyecto de arma M4 en Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 4 en XBOX (imagen: Activision)

The Xbox 25th Anniversary Skin in Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 4 Will Not Even Be Visible to Players on PlayStation, Nintendo, or Other Platforms

What is perhaps most unusual is that the special commemorative skin for Xbox’s 25th anniversary can not only be obtained exclusively on the brand’s consoles, but also cannot be seen on other systems as only Xbox console users will be able to view it.

If a PC player, for example, encounters an opponent using the special weapon skin, they will not be able to see it. If another Xbox user faces a player with this exclusive skin, however, they will notice it immediately.

Those who pre-order Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 4 on PlayStation 5, Steam, Battle.net, Nintendo Switch 2, or Xbox on PC will also receive this M4 weapon blueprint. Its performance and features will obviously be identical, but the difference lies in its appearance: it will feature an alternative military design that removes the translucent green finish and Xbox branding, without replacing them with those of any other company. In other words, the special version can only be obtained on Xbox consoles.

What do you think of the special Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 4 skin for Xbox? Share your thoughts in the comments below.