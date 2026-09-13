Physical media became a dominant topic of discussion in 2026, driven in large part by PlayStation’s plans to migrate toward a digital ecosystem. Xbox took the opposite approach, launching a program that allows players to convert their physical video games into digital licenses. The initiative remains in its early stages, but it has just expanded to include a new wave of titles.

The program, officially known as Disc to Digital, was launched last week. However, its availability is limited, as only Xbox Insider users who registered for the Alpha tests can currently use it on their consoles and no official release date has been announced.

Disc to Digital Now Works on Ubisoft Games

The way Disc to Digital works is straightforward: players insert a disc into their Xbox One or Xbox Series X, and the system automatically associates a digital license for that title with their Microsoft account. Once completed, the game can be downloaded without the need for the physical copy.

The program is far from perfect. Players lose the digital license if they sell or lend the physical game to someone else. Even so, it represents a solid alternative and offers considerably more than what PlayStation currently provides.

That said, players with access to Disc to Digital quickly began noticing significant gaps. Although Microsoft claimed the program would launch in its test phase with “thousands” of compatible games, the community discovered that certain titles from major publishers simply did not work

One of the most notable names was Ubisoft, as the majority of the French company’s releases were incompatible with Microsoft’s program. This led many fans to believe that the company led by Yves Guillemot would distance itself from the Xbox initiative.

Those concerns were understandable, particularly given that Ubisoft is one of the leading detractors of Stop Killing Games, a movement that emerged following the permanent shutdown of The Crew.

Fortunately, Ubisoft eventually joined the program. According to reports from Jez Corden, social media users, and other sources, a wide range of games from this European publisher now work seamlessly with Disc to Digital and finally grant digital licenses to owners of physical copies.

Among the titles now compatible are Far Cry 4, South Park: The Fractured But Whole, The Division 2, Trials Fusion, Far Cry Primal, Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora, Immortals Fenyx Rising, For Honor, Watch Dogs, and numerous entries in the Assassin’s Creed franchise. None of these games worked prior to September 9.

More and More Games Keep Joining XBOX’s Disc to Digital Program

The Xbox community has pooled its efforts to determine which games are now compatible with the initiative. So far, more than 1,400 titles have been identified as working with Disc to Digital and granting digital licenses to their owners. With the addition of a large portion of Ubisoft’s catalog, that list has grown even further.

Fans have noted that the program remains in its test phase, so it stands to reason that some titles are still incompatible. Microsoft itself has promised to add more releases in the days and weeks ahead.

Even so, many games from major publishers such as Bandai Namco, Square Enix, and SEGA are still not compatible with Disc to Digital. Activision titles, including The Amazing Spider-Man 2, Angry Birds Star Wars, and Guitar Hero Live, are also currently incompatible.

With any luck, the list will continue to expand in the coming weeks.

Are you glad to see the program growing? Share your thoughts in the comments below.