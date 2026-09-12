Microsoft’s recent announcement regarding monthly time restrictions for its XBOX Cloud Gaming service has sparked considerable backlash from the community. For years, the platform offered unlimited access without any mention of additional fees for extended playtime.

Starting this November, monthly hour limits will be enforced based on the player’s XBOX Game Pass tier.

However, Microsoft clarifies that not all subscribers will be affected by the upcoming monthly hour caps, as long as they meet one specific condition.

Some XBOX Players Won’t Experience Cloud Gaming Time Limits, But Only If They Meet One Condition

Last week, Microsoft announced that starting in November, it will apply changes to its cloud gaming service. It will cease to be unlimited, and Game Pass subscribers will have a certain number of hours to use each month at no additional cost:

Game Pass Ultimate: 15 hours

Game Pass Premium: 10 hours

Game Pass Essential: 5 hours

Once those hours are exhausted, players will have the option to purchase additional cloud gaming time through the XBOX Store.

Yet not every player will have to contend with these restrictions. Microsoft has begun notifying certain subscribers via email that the new time limits will not apply to their accounts provided they meet a key condition: maintaining an active auto-renewal setting on their Game Pass subscription.

As long as these users keep the auto-renewal feature enabled in the payment section each month, they will continue to enjoy unlimited cloud gaming.

However, should they cancel their subscription, switch plans, or make any changes to their account status, the exemption will be revoked.

Which Markets Will Benefit from this Exception?

Based on early reports, players in Australia, Brazil, Poland, and Germany have already received confirmation emails regarding the exemption. There has been no word yet on whether the United States, Mexico, or the United Kingdom will be included.

That does not necessarily mean those regions are excluded as it remains possible that notifications will roll out at a later date.

For now, Microsoft has stated that the new time limits will affect only about 4% of Game Pass subscribers, suggesting the impact on the broader gaming business will be minimal. The company attributed the decision to the rising operational costs associated with cloud gaming infrastructure.

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