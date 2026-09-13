One of the most interesting announcements from the latest Nintendo Direct for The Legend of Zelda was a special edition Switch 2 honoring the franchise’s 40-year history. Many fans are willing to go to great lengths to get their hands on it, as it is the ideal system for enjoying the Ocarina of Time remake.

The Legend of Zelda Switch 2 will be produced in limited quantities, making it one of the most coveted systems on the market today. Unfortunately, not all Nintendo fans will be able to secure one, as resellers have already made their move and are listing it at exorbitant prices across various online marketplaces.

As expected, the console sold out rapidly in several regions and is currently impossible to find at retail stores. Resellers are capitalizing on this scarcity by selling it for nearly double its original price.

Resellers Are Selling the Legend of Zelda Switch 2 at Exorbitant Prices

The Legend of Zelda Switch 2 marks the first special edition of the Nintendo console. Its striking design, inspired by the iconic Triforce and other elements from the franchise, instantly captivated thousands of players. Even though it does not include a copy of the Ocarina of Time remake, fans of the series are eager to add it to their collections.

The issue is that resellers acted quickly and hoarded a significant portion of the console’s available stock. As expected, they are looking to turn a profit by exploiting the immense hype surrounding the release of the Ocarina of Time remake.

This special Switch 2 edition carries an official price of $519.99 USD, but finding it at that price is now nearly impossible. Resellers are listing it for as much as $900 USD on sites like eBay, where countless listings offer it at inflated prices.

The console sold out within minutes in markets such as the United States. Retailers like Best Buy, Walmart, and Target cleared their stock in record time and, apparently, will not be offering many additional units in the future.

On eBay, numerous resellers are offering the Legend of Zelda Switch 2 at prices ranging from $700 to $985 USD. As a result, some players are paying more than the cost of a PS5 or Xbox Series X for the special edition hybrid console.

Sadly, many fans will have no choice but to pay above the official price if they want to add the console to their collection. Nintendo has confirmed that this will be a limited-production piece of hardware, meaning it will eventually become unavailable.

Scams Reported Involving the Special Switch 2 Edition

To make matters worse, some players have noticed that certain sellers are attempting to scam them with the Legend of Zelda Switch 2. Several eBay users are offering the console without actually having it in their possession, raising concerns about potential fraud.

There are also blatant listings offering the Switch 2 at extremely high prices that turn out to be deceptive. Some sellers promise the system; however, the product description reveals that they will only send an image of the console to the buyer’s email.

On forums and social media, players have urged the community not to fall for these types of scams. The prevailing advice is to avoid purchasing from resellers and to wait for an opportunity to buy the system from retail stores.

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