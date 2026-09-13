The video game industry is unforgiving, and not even major franchises are guaranteed success. Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy, one of the greatest superhero games in recent years, is proof of that. The action title flopped commercially despite strong reviews, and any hope for a sequel seemed to disappear.

And that was the prevailing assumption until recently. Unexpectedly, the Eidos Montréal game announced its return, giving hope to fans who have been waiting for a direct continuation of Star-Lord and company’s galactic adventures.

Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy Returns in 2026 With a Nintendo Switch 2 Port

The sci-fi game was unveiled in 2021 and launched that same year on PlayStation 4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, and PC. Though far from perfect, it won over fans of the franchise, earning a Metacritic score of 84 and very positive reviews on Steam.

Unfortunately, Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy fell short commercially and failed to meet sales expectations. The disappointment appeared to bury any chance of a sequel or related project until an unexpected relaunch reignited fans’ hopes.

In early April 2026, a rumor surfaced claiming that the game would come to Nintendo Switch 2 as a native port. Those reports proved accurate: during the Nintendo Direct on September 9, 2026, a port for the Japanese company’s hybrid console was officially confirmed.

Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy: Encore Edition will launch on November 5, 2026, exclusively for Nintendo Switch 2. This new version will include fresh ’80s-themed outfits for all the protagonists, and the official trailer offers a glimpse of how the game will look on the platform.

When docked to a television, the port will run at 30 fps in 1440p in quality mode, and reach 40 fps at 1080p in performance mode. In handheld mode, the game will run at 30 fps.

On social media, the developers confirmed that the game will be available both on the Nintendo Switch 2 eShop and in physical format, though with a Game-Key Card.

Fans Rally to Support Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy 2 on Switch 2

This is the first time in a long while that there has been any news regarding Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy in videogames. As a result, the community speculates that the Nintendo Switch 2 port is a way to test the waters and gauge player interest in the franchise.

Neither Eidos Montréal nor Marvel Games has commented on the intentions behind the port, so it’s best not to get carried away. Still, players seized on the official announcement to request a sequel from the development team, while other fans urged owners of the hybrid console to support the relaunch.

“Don’t sleep on this game, Switch 2 users. It’s great,” one fan commented on social media. “Do yourselves a favor and buy it! It’s a fantastic game. I hate that this gem went unnoticed,” said another player. “When [the port] sells well, we’ll need a sequel,” a third claimed.

After the 2021 launch, Square Enix, which handled distribution, confirmed that Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy sold below expectations, though it remained optimistic about the game’s long-term performance. According to reports, the commercial failure resulted in multimillion-dollar losses for the company.

The game starring Star-Lord is believed to have suffered the fallout from the poor reception of Marvel’s Avengers, the franchise’s previous title, which drew harsh criticism for its games-as-a-service elements.

Although Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy went unnoticed at launch, it gradually built a broad audience through frequent discounts and its inclusion in subscription services. In 2022, the developers confirmed that 8 million people had already tried it, and that number is likely far higher today.

In fact, director Jean-Francois Dugas noted that Xbox Game Pass helped bring visibility to the project.

Do you think the Nintendo Switch 2 port will help to confirm a sequel? Are you a fan of the original? Share your thoughts in the comments below.

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