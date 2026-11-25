WHAT YOU NEED TO KNOW:

Experts believe a Nintendo Switch 2 port of GTA 6 is technically possible.

Digital Foundry members suggest that Rockstar could get the game running on Switch 2 with the necessary adjustments, although certain features would have to be removed.

To achieve performance comparable to the Xbox Series S version, Rockstar would need to make significant cuts to the game’s world simulation and physics.

The difficulties of bringing GTA Online to Switch 2 could influence Rockstar’s decision on whether to develop a port.

Grand Theft Auto VI was a massive success following its launch on PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X|S, but will Rockstar Games’ title ever come to Nintendo Switch 2? In reality, the question is whether the hybrid console can run the open-world game without too many sacrifices.

After analyzing the current version of GTA 6, several experts shared their thoughts on how feasible it would be to bring Jason Duval and Lucia Caminos’ adventure to Nintendo’s system. Some believe a Switch 2 version is entirely possible, but it would require major technical compromises that could make it the least appealing version of the game.

Is a GTA 6 Port for Nintendo Switch 2 Possible?

For now, Nintendo has not confirmed a GTA 6 version for Switch 2. However, Devon Pritchard, president of Nintendo of America, made some comments about Rockstar’s game shortly before its release. She stated that the hybrid console is a platform where players can enjoy “different types of creative experiences and have fun,” meaning GTA 6 is not off the table. However, she made it clear that its release on Switch 2 is up to Rockstar and Take-Two, not Nintendo.

Members of Digital Foundry believe a GTA 6 port for Switch 2 is entirely possible. During their latest podcast, John Linneman admitted that he initially thought it was impossible for Rockstar’s open-world game to run on Nintendo’s console because of its technical limitations compared to PS5 and Xbox Series X|S.

Linneman now believes GTA 6 could join the list of seemingly impossible ports that eventually become reality. However, Rockstar would have to make significant sacrifices to get the game running on Nintendo’s console and deliver an acceptable experience.

“My first impression was that it was impossible, but the truth is that games are very scalable. And I think that nowadays, with anything, you can make sacrifices and modifications to ensure that it works. So I think that if they were willing to make the necessary changes, they could get a version of GTA 6 running on a Switch 2,” he said.

His opinion contrasts with that of Jérémy Hartvick, a former Rockstar developer who worked on the game. He recently stated that a Switch 2 version would make no sense, as it would require major cuts and adjustments to a game that already runs well on other systems.

“Does it make sense to put so much effort into delivering an experience that will probably be inferior, just because it doesn’t work exactly the same, knowing that anyone can buy a PS5 to get your game? No,” Hartvick said.

Experts believe a Nintendo Switch 2 version of GTA 6 is possible.

A GTA 6 Port for Switch 2 Would Require Major Sacrifices

John Linneman also discussed the potential adjustments Rockstar would have to make to get GTA 6 running natively on Nintendo Switch 2. For starters, he believes the company would have to remove its hair system, as other games on the hybrid console have dropped complex hair physics because they are too demanding.

“I don’t think that strand-based hair system could be implemented. We see that cut being made constantly on Switch 2. For example, in games using the RE Engine, they always cut it. And the scale of this goes far beyond any game using the RE Engine. So it would disappear, meaning they would have to come up with an alternative, which would involve quite a bit of work, but it’s possible,” the expert explained.

The hair system would be a relatively minor sacrifice. Linneman believes Rockstar would also have to significantly reduce “the simulation of the world in the distance and a lot of the physics,” as well as certain animations, so that everything updates at a much slower rate.

Even with major cuts, experts believe Rockstar has reasons not to bring GTA 6 to Nintendo’s console.

Richard Leadbetter, another Digital Foundry member, pointed out that there are good reasons why GTA 6 runs at just 30 FPS on PS5 and Xbox Series X|S. He explained that Rockstar’s title is extremely complex, meaning a Switch 2 port would require a different set of compromises to try to achieve performance comparable to the Series S version.

He considers a port technically feasible, but believes Rockstar may not be interested because the console’s technical limitations would prevent it from offering GTA Online on Switch 2.

“Obviously, the GPU side is probably easier to handle. But the CPU side, the world simulation, would have to be significantly reduced to reach something close to Series S levels, I think that’s fair to say. And if your CPU simply isn’t up to the task of running the full GTA experience, then that basically rules out GTA Online, which is essentially the main source of long-term revenue that Rockstar is interested in,” Leadbetter concluded.

Stay tuned for more news about Grand Theft Auto VI.