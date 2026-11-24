WHAT YOU NEED TO KNOW:

A movie or television adaptation of Grand Theft Auto 6 is currently not being considered, despite the game’s success.

Red Dead Redemption is more likely to receive a movie or TV series adaptation.

The licensing rights for Red Dead Redemption reportedly cost more than $100 million USD.

Grand Theft Auto 6 is the video game of the moment, and it’s now enjoying the fruits of its success. It’s easy to assume that major Hollywood studios are interested in bringing the franchise to film or television, but apparently, that possibility is off the table. That said, it seems much more likely that Red Dead Redemption will make the jump to another medium.

According to a recent report, the western franchise could be adapted into movies or television series. However, companies interested in acquiring the rights would have to spend tens of millions of dollars just to purchase the corresponding licenses.

Rockstar Games Is Asking $100 Million USD for the Film Rights to Red Dead Redemption

Although GTA is Rockstar Games’ flagship franchise, the company has an extensive library of iconic series, ranging from Bully to Manhunt. However, Red Dead Redemption is undoubtedly its most popular franchise outside the Grand Theft Auto universe.

The 2010 western has sold 25 million units, while its 2018 sequel was even more popular and has now surpassed 89 million copies sold. Arthur Morgan and John Marston’s adventure is one of the most successful releases in gaming history.

With this in mind, it’s easy to see why major entertainment companies would be interested in bringing the western video game to the big screen or television. However, studios would apparently have to spend a considerable amount of money to acquire the film and television rights.

A recent report from The Ankler states that Rockstar Games remains reluctant to the idea of creating a Grand Theft Auto adaptation. However, the report suggests that the company is more willing to turn the Red Dead Redemption franchise into a movie or television series.

The question is how many companies would be interested in investing that much money in the project. According to an alleged agent who works with video game screenwriters, “At one point, a minimum purchase price of more than $100 million USD for the licensing rights was being considered.”

Although that’s a substantial amount, it represents less than half of what Amazon paid for the rights to The Lord of the Rings. Remember that the tech giant spent $250 million USD in 2017 for the franchise’s international television rights, allowing it to produce the popular but controversial The Rings of Power.

Furthermore, the alleged $100 million USD Rockstar Games is asking for the Red Dead Redemption film rights is a bargain compared to the $800 million USD Xbox reportedly requested from Netflix in an exclusive deal to adapt its video game franchises into television series and movies.

Red Dead Redemption could get a movie or TV adaptation if someone pays the alleged $100 million USD Rockstar Games is asking for.

Is a Red Dead Redemption Adaptation Possible?

Red Dead Redemption is an incredibly cinematic franchise, and fans love it for its emotional, character-driven story. It’s undoubtedly a perfect candidate for a television or film adaptation. However, the real question is whether the people in charge are interested in making such a project happen.

In 2024, Rockstar Games co-founder Dan Houser revealed that the company had previously rejected proposals for Grand Theft Auto and Red Dead Redemption movies because of financial risks and concerns about creative control.

Additionally, Strauss Zelnick, CEO of Take-Two Interactive, said he was disappointed by the poor reception of the Borderlands movie, making the company more cautious about bringing its franchises to other media. The executive discussed the same subject ahead of Grand Theft Auto 6’s release and opened the door to the possibility of producing a live-action adaptation of the franchise if certain conditions were met.

Meanwhile, celebrities such as Jack Black and Henry Cavill have already expressed interest in working on a Red Dead Redemption movie or series.

Henry Cavill and other actors have expressed interest in taking part in a potential Red Dead Redemption 2 movie.

But tell us, would you like to see a movie based on the western franchise? Let us know in the comments.

Stay with us here at LEVEL UP for more news about Red Dead Redemption.