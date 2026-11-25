WHAT YOU NEED TO KNOW:

Fans can play Grand Theft Auto 6 through the cloud without owning a PlayStation 5, although they must meet specific requirements.

The game can be streamed on PS5 and PS Portal.

Rockstar Games’ launch significantly boosted PS5 and Xbox console sales.

Grand Theft Auto 6 is now available, and millions of players have already begun their journey through Vice City. However, it’s hard to ignore the fact that many fans still can’t enjoy the game because they don’t own a current-generation console. Fortunately, PlayStation users now have another way to play it, even without a PS5.

Best of all, this is a completely official method, and many players who have already tried it say it works quite well. That said, fans will still need to purchase the game, own a compatible device, and pay for a subscription to take full advantage of this new benefit.

Grand Theft Auto 6 Is Now Compatible With Cloud Streaming on PS5 and PS Portal

Rockstar Games’ latest installment is a strictly next-gen project, meaning it’s only available on PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X|S. Considering that current-generation consoles are more expensive than ever due to recent price increases, many players simply can’t afford them.

Fortunately, there’s another way to enjoy Grand Theft Auto 6. Ahead of its launch, Take-Two Interactive announced that the open-world game would support Xbox Cloud Gaming, allowing players to stream it even on an Xbox One.

Many believed Microsoft would have exclusive streaming rights for GTA 6, but that information ultimately proved to be false. Even so, the game could only be streamed through the cloud on Xbox platforms. That has now changed, as players can also do so within Sony’s ecosystem.

The PS Store listing confirms that Grand Theft Auto 6 now supports cloud streaming on PlayStation 5 and PS Portal. However, players must meet several requirements to take advantage of this feature.

First, users must purchase a copy of the game. Those who don’t own a PS5 can buy it through Sony’s mobile app or website. They’ll also need a PlayStation Plus Premium subscription, which costs $19.99 USD per month.

Thanks to cloud streaming, owning a PlayStation 5 is no longer necessary to play GTA 6. However, having a PS Portal is mandatory to use this feature, as streaming to a PC or other devices such as the Steam Deck isn’t possible. Even so, it’s a viable alternative for people who don’t own Sony’s expensive console or want to save storage space.

Unfortunately, cloud gaming features are nowhere to be found in Mexico or the rest of Latin America. This means that only users in the United States, the United Kingdom, and other supported regions can stream Rockstar Games’ title with a PS Plus Premium subscription.

Grand Theft Auto 6 now supports cloud streaming on PS5 and PS Portal.

In Mexico, it’s possible to use the Remote Play feature to play GTA 6 on a PS Portal, but the handheld device must connect to a PlayStation 5 console through Wi-Fi.

GTA 6 Boosts Console Sales

Cloud streaming is a good option for players who are reluctant to make the jump to the current generation. However, since this technology is inaccessible to many people, a large number of fans will have no choice but to purchase a console if they want to meet Jason and Lucia.

And yes, Grand Theft Auto 6 has boosted the popularity of Microsoft’s and Sony’s platforms. Following the game’s reveal earlier this year, all PS5 Pro units sold out in the United Kingdom and other regions. This also led to price increases at other retailers due to limited inventory and high demand.

Additionally, Sony implemented special measures to limit PlayStation 5 purchases in Japan. A report by Mat Piscatella revealed that GTA 6 was so popular that it helped Microsoft and Sony double their console sales compared to last year.

That said, the sandbox game is particularly popular on PlayStation. The Japanese company confirmed that the open-world title broke the record for the highest number of concurrent players for any game on the platform, surpassing free-to-play experiences, multiplayer games, and single-player titles.

GTA 6’s success boosted sales of Microsoft’s and Sony’s consoles.

But tell us, do you think cloud technology is the future of gaming? Have you already played Rockstar Games’ latest title? Let us know in the comments.

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