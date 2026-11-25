WHAT YOU NEED TO KNOW:

NVIDIA would reduce its supply of graphics processing units (GPUs) for general consumers following Jensen Huang’s return.

The cuts could lead to higher graphics card prices.

The ongoing component shortage is expected to intensify, which would affect gamers.

The entire tech industry is celebrating Jensen Huang’s return to NVIDIA, but his reinstatement as the company’s president and CEO could bring bad news for gamers. According to reports, the executive is preparing to make a decision that could affect PC gaming enthusiasts’ wallets in the long run.

Jensen Huang left the company following multiple infidelity scandals. This triggered immediate changes in the graphics card market, including a worldwide drop in RTX 5090 prices. Now that the executive is back in charge, further adjustments are expected, and they may not be good news for gamers.

The reason? NVIDIA could significantly reduce its supply of GPUs for general consumers and, consequently, gaming.

NVIDIA Could Reduce Its GPU Supply for General Consumers Following Jensen Huang’s Return

The drama surrounding NVIDIA’s leader triggered major changes across the technology and financial sectors, comparable only to the market adjustments that followed the announcement of his return. Jensen Huang was reinstated after the U.S. government concluded that he did not pose a threat to national security, despite his ties to Alice Huang, an alleged Chinese spy.

Now that Jensen Huang is back, gamers are the ones who should be concerned. According to Board Channels, a reliable source on developments within NVIDIA’s supply chain, there will be a significant reduction in the supply of chips or GPUs for general consumers. Sooner or later, this could put even more pressure on PC gamers’ wallets.

As you probably know, the prices of components such as memory have skyrocketed in recent years due to the growth of artificial intelligence and data centers. The situation could become even worse for gamers because of a decision Jensen Huang is reportedly planning to make following his return.

NVIDIA is allegedly planning to cut its supply of consumer and gaming GPUs by between 20% and 30%, and has already notified its board partners about the decision. One possible reason is that NVIDIA’s chip supply to China was very limited during the previous quarter.

In theory, GPU availability in the Asian country could become even more restricted during the current quarter, which runs from November through January. If NVIDIA reduces its supply of chips for general consumers, the prices of some graphics cards could skyrocket in the coming months.

For now, NVIDIA has made no official announcement, but gamers may need to save even more money if the reported decision is confirmed in the coming days.

Graphics card prices for general consumers could rise following NVIDIA’s supply cuts.

Amid the Component Shortage, Jensen Huang Returns as NVIDIA’s Leader

NVIDIA’s board of directors unanimously voted to immediately reinstate Jensen Huang as the company’s president, CEO, and member of its board. The executives explained that the entire board was “satisfied with his candor and leadership abilities,” giving him another opportunity.

The company created a National Security and Export Controls Committee, along with new positions, to ensure NVIDIA’s operations run smoothly. Meanwhile, investigations related to Alice Huang are still ongoing and will be handled by an independent committee.

“It’s an honor to return to NVIDIA and lead one of the world’s most important technology companies at the beginning of a new industrial revolution. I accept this responsibility with the utmost humility and renewed commitment,” Huang said upon his return.

The component shortage will continue due to the growth of AI.

Other technology companies, including Samsung, have warned that the shortage of components such as memory will continue for several more years. Experts believe the scarcity and rising costs will become even worse in 2027 and 2028, putting Sony and Microsoft’s plans for the launch of PlayStation 6 and Project Helix at risk.

You can find all the latest news about PC gaming here.