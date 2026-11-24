WHAT YOU NEED TO KNOW:

Grand Theft Auto 6 achieved unprecedented commercial success, selling millions of copies shortly after launch.

A potential follow-up to GTA Online could surpass Fortnite in popularity and financial success.

Twitch’s CEO and other industry experts estimate that the online mode could launch sometime in 2027.

Grand Theft Auto 6 is on top of the world. As multiple reports predicted, the open-world game got off to a flying start and has already sold millions of copies in just a few days. But incredible as it may seem, the franchise’s real long-term success could come from a potential follow-up to GTA Online.

The latest installment in the franchise has been promoted as a strictly single-player experience, and both Rockstar Games and Take-Two Interactive have remained silent about a potential multiplayer mode. However, it’s easy to assume that Jason and Lucia’s game will receive its own online component sooner rather than later.

GTA Online 2 Could Become a Multibillion-Dollar Success and Surpass Fortnite, Analyst Predicts

According to official figures, Grand Theft Auto 6 generated $3.79 billion USD in revenue in record time after selling more than 32 million copies through preorders. The game continues to perform well, and a recent report revealed that it has already sold nearly 45 million copies, with its revenue matching the combined earnings of Spider-Man: Brand New Day and The Odyssey.

There’s no denying GTA 6’s historic success, but this could merely be the beginning of the franchise’s impressive commercial journey.

It’s already well known that GTA Online is a reliable source of revenue for Rockstar Games and Take-Two Interactive. Previous reports revealed that the fifth main installment’s online component generates up to $4.4 million USD every week on PlayStation 5 alone.

With this in mind, it’s easy to assume that it’s only a matter of time before Grand Theft Auto 6 receives its own multiplayer component, which will undoubtedly be packed with microtransactions and in-game purchases. While we wait for more details, a business expert believes the upcoming online mode could become more popular than Fortnite.

Bank of America analyst Omar Dessouky believes the upcoming multiplayer experience, unofficially known as GTA Online 2, has everything it needs to “become a multibillion-dollar franchise, potentially bigger than Fortnite.”

According to the analyst, Epic Games’ free-to-play title generates up to $5 billion USD in annual revenue. The idea that the new GTA Online could be even more lucrative is impressive, but it certainly has some basis when considering that Grand Theft Auto 6 is the most successful entertainment product of all time.

Omar Dessouky of Bank of America expects GTA 6 to maintain its strong commercial performance and predicts it will sell approximately 120 million copies by the end of fiscal year 2027 if its current sales trajectory continues.

Bank of America analyst Omar Dessouky predicts that the new GTA Online could become more popular than Fortnite.

Grand Theft Auto 6 Could Get Its Multiplayer Mode in 2027

For now, Rockstar Games has yet to comment on a potential new version of GTA Online. However, several clues point to the possibility that Lucia and Jason’s adventure could receive its own multiplayer component sooner than some players expect.

When the game’s preload became available in mid-November, the community discovered several files suggesting that Grand Theft Auto 6 will feature online functionality.

Similarly, Dan Clancy, CEO of Twitch, directly stated that the new installment’s multiplayer mode “will be available at some point in 2027.” Other reports suggest that GTA Online 2 will debut next year alongside the rumored PC port.

The reality is that Take-Two Interactive has yet to confirm the existence of a new multiplayer mode. Despite the lack of official information, rumors have emerged in recent months about the potential features of this part of the experience, ranging from user-generated content to roleplay servers.

Grand Theft Auto 6’s online mode could feature roleplay servers and user-generated content.

But tell us, are you excited about the idea of a new GTA Online? Let us know in the comments.

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