WHAT YOU NEED TO KNOW

Capcom will delist Exoprimal and all of its downloadable content from digital storefronts next year, though existing owners can still redownload and play it online until the servers close.

The game’s servers will officially go offline in September 2027, rendering the title completely unplayable afterward.

Despite crossing one million players shortly after launch, Exoprimal failed to retain its audience. On Steam, it peaked at 4,995 concurrent users before dwindling to just 18 active players.

Capcom is nearing a full decade of consecutive commercial and critical hits. The Japanese publisher has performed so consistently well that its lone misstep during this stretch is unlikely to dent its momentum though it is unfortunate news for the game’s remaining fans.

That misstep is Exoprimal, a live-service action shooter blending dinosaurs with a sci-fi aesthetic that ultimately failed to capture a lasting audience. With player numbers unable to sustain ongoing operations, the title’s days are officially numbered.

Capcom to Delist Exoprimal From Digital Storefronts

Due to the runaway success of its other franchises, Capcom took a gamble on the fiercely competitive live-service market with Exoprimal.

While the sci-fi shooter managed to attract over 1 million players across all platforms shortly after its 2023 debut, that early momentum evaporated within weeks, leading to a steep decline in active users.

According to tracking data from SteamDB, Exoprimal reached an all-time peak of just 4,995 concurrent players on Valve’s platform, a figure that has since fallen to a mere 18 active players.

In an official statement, Capcom confirmed that Exoprimal, its DLC, and all associated add-ons will be pulled from digital storefronts on March 30, 2027. The publisher noted that anyone who already owns the game will still be able to redownload it and access online matchmaking after the delisting date, right up until the servers are shut down.

End of Service Announcement



We regret to announce that #Exoprimal will be ending service as of Sep. 29 2027, 8pm PDT / Sep. 30 2027, 4am BST.



Thank you, Exofighters, for your support over the years. For more details, please visit the official website: https://t.co/0vmo3NjXuv pic.twitter.com/48paSq8gZF — Exoprimal (@exoprimal) November 25, 2026

When Will Exoprimal’s Servers Go Offline?

In a follow-up update, Capcom also confirmed the exact date the game’s infrastructure will be taken offline, after which Exoprimal will no longer be playable in any capacity.

The publisher announced that the game’s servers will permanently shut down on September 29, 2027, giving the remaining community just a few final months to enjoy the multiplayer experience before it disappears for good.

For more news on the gaming and entertainment industries, click here.

Stay tuned to LEVEL UP for continuing updates.