WHAT YOU NEED TO KNOW

The physical version of Grand Theft Auto VI achieved massive success despite no actual disc.

The digital-only approach drew sharp criticism from physical media advocates and game preservationists.

Controversy aside, the release shattered sales records in many countries.

Hype for the new game made players download older GTA titles.

Grand Theft Auto VI (GTA 6) is a global phenomenon, though its release was preceded by one of the gaming industry’s biggest controversies of the year. Rockstar’s decision to launch the physical edition without an actual disc sparked widespread frustration among collectors and physical media enthusiasts.

Several retailers even refused to stock the open-world title, arguing that selling a box containing only a download voucher undermines their business model and threatens video game preservation. Yet despite the backlash, the physical version of GTA 6 is a resounding success, so much so that it became the most successful physical launch since 2019 in one of gaming’s most important markets.

GTA 6 Retail Sales Surge Despite Missing a Disc

According to the latest industry estimates, GTA 6 has already moved nearly 44 million copies worldwide. Data from Circana also reveals that the game’s release more than doubled PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X|S hardware sales compared to the same period last year.

In addition, GTA 6 has officially become the most lucrative entertainment launch in history, raking in $3.79 billion within its first 24 hours. Now, new figures from The Game Business highlight just how thoroughly the title has dominated European retail.

Even without a physical disc in the case, GTA 6 was a runaway hit in the United Kingdom, generating £32 million in its first three days to become the region’s best-selling physical release since 2019.

With that debut, Rockstar unseated EA’s FIFA 20, which previously held the post-2019 UK retail crown. The launch was strong enough to land GTA 6 at No. 17 on the UK’s all-time list of most successful physical releases since 1995.

Lucía Caminos and Jason Duval’s criminal escapades also gave UK console sales a major lift during launch week. PlayStation 5 hardware sales jumped 46%, while Xbox Series X|S sales surged 75%, marking Microsoft’s biggest console sales spike since 2024.

The report notes similar retail dominance across continental Europe. GTA 6 is already the top-selling physical game in Spain, while in France it moved 1 million copies in just three days, matching the opening pace of GTA V, despite vocal concerns over the gradual disappearance of disc-based media.

GTA 6 Is Uplifting the Entire Franchise

The launch of GTA 6 also lifted the entire Grand Theft Auto catalog alongside it. According to Ampere Analysis, GTA V saw a 4.5% bump in active players during GTA 6’s launch window, driven by fans who couldn’t immediately secure the new title and others logging in to bid farewell to Michael De Santa, Franklin Clinton, and Trevor Philips.

Nostalgia peaked on November 18, the day before GTA 6 arrived, when GTA V’s player count skyrocketed 73.6% compared to the same day the prior week. Mobile ports of GTA III, Vice City, San Andreas, and other classic entries also experienced a substantial surge in downloads.

Meanwhile, rival franchises like Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 4 and other entries in the shooter series saw their player bases drop by 42%, while live-service games like Fortnite and EA Sports FC 27 also shed players as gamers flocked to GTA 6.