WHAT YOU NEED TO KNOW

Retail prices for the PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, and Nintendo Switch 2 could climb next year under newly proposed U.S. trade tariffs.

President Donald Trump plans to levy additional taxes on imports from China, Vietnam, and European Union partners, with rates potentially reaching 40% if trade agreements are not met.

Unlike previous console cycles where hardware grew cheaper over time, current-generation systems are already retailing for significantly more than their original launch prices.

It seems the best time to buy a current-generation console is right now, as today’s prices may be the lowest they will be for years to come.

The gaming hardware sector is already navigating severe supply chain headwinds, including a global RAM and SSD shortage driven by surging artificial intelligence demand. Now, the renewed threat of trade tariffs seems like it’s going to make a bigger impact.

With 2027 just around the corner, console buyers may soon face another wave of cost increases following President Donald Trump’s latest tariff proposals targeting China, Vietnam, and European Union trading partners.

How Trump’s Proposed Tariffs Could Impact the Prices of the PS5, Switch 2, and XBOX Series X|S

This holiday season has proven unusually tough for gamers. Hit by substantial price hikes over the past year, current-generation consoles are, for the first time in industry history, retailing above their original launch prices.

President Donald Trump recently announced plans to introduce a fresh round of tariffs aimed at imports from China and Vietnam, which would face an estimated 20% baseline tariff, a figure that could double to 40% for both nations if trade agreements are not honored.

The administration is also targeting European Union trading partners in a broader effort to address what it characterizes as unfair trade practices that undermine domestic markets and stifle competition.

The tariff package is slated for potential approval by January 2027. However, its passage is far from guaranteed, as the president will have to navigate a Democratic-majority Congress that may push back against broad import taxes.

Should the tariffs take effect, it would hit the production pipelines of the PlayStation 5, Nintendo Switch 2, and Xbox Series X|S. Because the proposed duties target a wide array of individual components and sub-assemblies required to build gaming hardware, simply shifting final assembly operations out of affected regions may not be enough to shield Sony, Nintendo, or Microsoft from higher costs.

Jugadores de Estados Unidos ahora son parte del conflicto entre Nintendo y Donald Trump

How Much Have the PS5, Switch 2, and Xbox Series X|S Increased in Price Since Launch?

This console generation will be remembered because of its delicate pricing situation and the decisions that impacted consumers.

As mentioned, the days of waiting a few years to find consoles at lower prices are behind us. In this generation, consoles are actually more expensive than they were at launch, following this price trajectory:

Console Launch Price Current Price Total Increase PS5 (Disc Edition) $499.99 $649.99 +$150 (+30.0%) PS5 Digital Edition $399.99 $599.99 +$200 (+50.0%) Xbox Series X $499.99 $799.99 +$300 (+60.0%) Xbox Series S (512 GB) $299.99 $499.99 +$200 (+66.7%) Nintendo Switch 2 $449.99 $499.99 +$50 (+11.1%)

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