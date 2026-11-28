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Nintendo is actively exploring innovative ways to adapt the Nintendo DS’s dual-screen experience for the Nintendo Switch 2.

A newly surfaced patent proposes linking a Nintendo Switch 2 with an original Nintendo Switch, projecting one screen onto a television while using the handheld unit as the second display.

This approach would preserve the authentic DS experience, retaining touchscreen functionality and secondary screen readouts without requiring major game overhauls.

Nintendo continues to search for creative ways to revive the defining experiences of its legacy hardware. Over the decades, the company has repeatedly shown a willingness to experiment with unconventional mechanics to push how players interact with its systems.

Among its back catalog, few platforms hold as much untapped potential for the Nintendo Switch 2 as the Nintendo DS, a handheld that defined a generation. Its library boasts hundreds of titles built around a hardware gimmick that is notoriously difficult to replicate on modern consoles.

Bringing that catalog to Nintendo’s subscription service presents a challenge. How do you translate games designed for two screens onto a system built around one?

Nintendo Patents A Dual-Console Solution

A newly published Nintendo patent may offer an answer and a surprisingly inventive workaround. According to details uncovered by Retro Dodo, the filing outlines a setup that pairs a Nintendo Switch 2 with an original Nintendo Switch to recreate the DS’s signature dual-screen layout.

Under the proposed configuration, a docked Nintendo Switch 2 would output the game’s top screen to a television, while the original Switch would serve as the bottom display. This setup would allow players to use touch controls and view maps, inventories, or status menus just as they did on the original handheld’s lower screen.

While a patent filing is no guarantee that the feature will ever make its way into Nintendo Classics, the concept would preserve the integrity of classic DS titles without forcing developers to fundamentally redesign how those games play.

The catch, of course, is that players would need to own both consoles to take advantage of it.

Are DS Games Headed to Nintendo Classics?

For now, Nintendo has not officially confirmed whether the Nintendo DS is coming to Nintendo Classics, nor has it revealed how it plans to adapt the handheld’s library if it does. Like many industry patents, this filing may never become a consumer feature.

Still, the documentation proves that Nintendo is actively brainstorming solutions to overcome the platform’s biggest technical roadblock.

For fans, it leaves room to hope for the eventual return of classics like The Legend of Zelda: Phantom Hourglass, The World Ends with You, Mario & Luigi: Bowser’s Inside Story, and Hotel Dusk: Room 215, games whose core designs relied heavily on the DS’s unique hardware.

Would you like to see Nintendo revive its DS library using this method, or is requiring two consoles asking too much? Share your thoughts in the comments.

Stay tuned to LEVEL UP for continuing updates.