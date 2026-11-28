WHAT YOU NEED TO KNOW

Dragon Ball Xenoverse 2, one of the franchise’s most successful entries, will be available at no extra charge on PS4 and PS5.

PlayStation subscribers can also claim Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater 3+4 and Amnesia: The Bunker.

Sony has additional catalog surprises lined up for PS Plus members.

With four decades of history behind it, the Dragon Ball franchise boasts a massive library of video games spanning virtually every style and genre. For a limited time, PlayStation players will have the chance to pick up one of the series’ standout titles for free, accompanied by 2 very different gaming experiences.

This special promotion comes courtesy of PlayStation Plus, Sony’s subscription service. Starting in December, anyone with an active membership can claim the Bandai Namco hit, a psychological horror adventure, and a remastered collection at no additional cost.

Dragon Ball Xenoverse 2, Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater 3+4, and Amnesia Will Be Free on PS Plus

Since 2022, PlayStation Plus has been split into three core tiers: Essential, Extra, and Premium (Deluxe). While each tier offers its own exclusive perks, every subscriber gets access to the service’s foundational benefit: the monthly library of downloadable games.

Each month, members can claim a rotating selection of at least three titles at no extra charge, occasionally alongside bonus in-game items like exclusive skins and rewards.

For December, Sony will be releasing three games: Dragon Ball Xenoverse 2, Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater 3+4, and Amnesia: The Bunker. All three titles will be available to claim across every PS Plus tier from December 1, 2026, through January 4, 2027.

Leading the year’s final giveaway is Dragon Ball Xenoverse 2, a massive action RPG that lets players carve out an original story within the universe created by Akira Toriyama.

Originally released in 2016 by Bandai Namco and Dimps, the game has spent the past decade evolving through steady updates and expansions that have broadened its story arcs, expanded the character roster, and refined its combat mechanics. Note that PS Plus subscribers will only receive access to the base version of the game.

Joining it is Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater 3+4, a remastered collection bundling the third and fourth entries of the iconic skateboarding series. Developed by Galaxy Studios and Activision, the compilation was warmly received by fans and currently holds a solid 82 on Metacritic.

The last game to be available will be Amnesia: The Bunker, a 2023 psychological horror title from Frictional Games. Players step into the boots of French soldier Henri Clément, fighting to survive relentless creatures and his own psychological torment. The game earned widespread praise upon release.

December 2026 PS Plus Essential Lineup:

Dragon Ball Xenoverse 2 (PS4, PS5)

Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater 3+4 – Cross-Gen Edition (PS4, PS5)

Amnesia: The Bunker (PS4)

More PlayStation Plus Additions Arriving in Late 2026

December marks an ideal jumping-in point for Dragon Ball Xenoverse 2. Fresh off new content celebrating its 10th anniversary, the game also allows players to unlock carryover rewards for its upcoming sequel, Dragon Ball Xenoverse 3, which is slated to launch in the second half of 2027.

Beyond the monthly offerings, Sony has more in store for higher-tier subscribers. The company previously confirmed that Dynasty Warriors: Origins, the latest entry in Koei Tecmo and Omega Force’s long-running tactical action series, will join the PS Plus Extra and Premium catalogs next month.

Meanwhile, the Classics Catalog exclusive to the top-tier Premium plan will expand with the addition of the original Ratchet & Clank from Insomniac Games and Sony. Sony is expected to announce the full roster of December catalog additions soon.

In the meantime, subscribers still have a few days left to claim November’s monthly lineup including Dead Island 2, Monster Train 2, and Tomb Raider IV – VI Remastered before they rotate out on November 30.

Are you excited to jump into Dragon Ball Xenoverse 2? What do you think about the December catalog? Share your thoughts in the comments below.