Few publishers command as much enduring hype as Capcom, and for good reason: the Japanese giant boasts a roster from Resident Evil to Street Fighter. Yet for years, several of its beloved franchises have lain dormant, with no clear sign of a return.

After a long period of inactivity, Onimusha made a spectacular comeback in 2026 with Way of the Sword, a brand-new installment that is already looking like a commercial success.

As such, Capcom is now setting its sights on reviving additional inactive properties.

Onimusha: Way of the Sword Has Already Sold 1 Million Copies

The revival traces back to December 2024, when Capcom stunned audiences at The Game Awards with the announcement of both Onimusha: Way of the Sword and a new Okami project.

Both reveals struck a chord with fans, as the Onimusha had not seen a mainline release since Dawn of Dreams on PlayStation 2 in 2006, while Okami had been absent since the 2010 DS spin-off Okamiden.

Whether the rebooted Okami, led by Hideki Kamiya, will meet similar acclaim remains to be seen, but Way of the Sword has already been a commercial success and well received by fans and critics.

Launched on September 3, 2026, for consoles and PC, the game currently holds a Metacritic average of 85, adding to Capcom’s recent critical streak alongside Resident Evil Requiem and Pragmata.

In an official statement, Capcom confirmed that Onimusha: Way of the Sword sold 1 million units on its first day alone, pushing the franchise’s lifetime sales past 10 million.

Capcom attributed this strong start to a diverse marketing campaign that included multiple free demos and interactive previews, all aimed at broadening the series’ appeal and reaching a wider audience.

Capcom Wants to Reboot More Inactive Franchises After Onimusha’s Success

The achievement is all the more striking given that the series had been quiet for more than twenty years and that September is notoriously crowded with major releases.

Most interestingly is that Capcom has stated its intention to apply the same revival playbook to other forgotten franchises.

“In addition to regularly releasing major new titles each year, Capcom is focusing on re-activating IPs that haven’t had a new title launch recently. The company is working to further maximize corporate value by leveraging its rich library of content, including this title,” the company said.

While no specific titles were named, the gaming community has already rallied behind a few clear favorites. Chief among them is Dino Crisis, the dinosaur-themed survival horror series. While some games have been re-released on digital stores and PlayStation Plus, the community is hungry for a proper sequel or remake.

Darkstalkers and Viewtiful Joe are also high on the wish list.

It should be noted that this is not the first time Capcom has spoken about reviving old franchises. In May 2026, the company released a list of franchises being considered for remakes, adaptations, or sequels, which included Mega Man, Ace Attorney, Dead Rising, Devil May Cry, Okami, and Dragon’s Dogma.

Since then, Mega Man: Dual Override has been confirmed for a 2027 release, a new Okami title is actively in development, Dragon’s Dogma II is set to receive the Dark Arisen expansion on October 9, 2026, and the original Dead Rising returned in 2024 via an enhanced re-release.

Which Capcom franchise would you like to see revived? Share your thoughts in the comments below.

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