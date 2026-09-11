As video game pricing continues to stir debate, especially with upcoming titles like Grand Theft Auto VI and Mario Kart World potentially pushing the standard to $80 USD, deals that allow gamers to grow their collections affordably, or even entirely for free, are more important than ever.

Right now, an intriguing cyberpunk-themed game is being offered at no charge as part of a temporary giveaway. Players can claim it and retain it permanently in their PC libraries, but this 100% discount won’t last long.

Limited-Time Giveaway: State of Mind Free on PC

The title in question is State of Mind, a narrative-driven science-fiction adventure centered on unraveling a conspiracy. Originally released in 2018, the game has since garnered a cult following, and it is now more accessible than ever thanks to an unexpected decision by its developer, Daedalic Entertainment, to offer it completely free of charge to PC gamers.

The promotion is currently active, with State of Mind available at no cost until September 10. That gives interested players just over 48 hours to add the game to their digital libraries and once claimed, it remains theirs permanently.

While State of Mind is available on PlayStation, Xbox, and even Nintendo Switch, and can typically be purchased on Steam for PC, this particular promotion is notably absent from both console storefronts and Valve’s platform.

Instead, the game is being offered exclusively through GOG, the DRM-free digital storefront co-founded by Michał Kiciński of CD Projekt RED. GOG’s platform allows users to launch purchased titles without an internet connection.

To claim the game, users simply need to log in to their GOG account, navigate to the State of Mind store page, select the “Go to Giveaway” option, and follow the brief on-screen instructions, a quick and straightforward process.

What Is State of Mind, the Latest Free PC Game?

For those unfamiliar with the title, State of Mind is a narrative experience set in a dystopian Berlin in the year 2048, a world ravaged by disease and societal collapse.

Players follow Richard Nolan, one of the few journalists willing to criticize the government and the megacorporations that dominate this futuristic society. His life takes a dramatic turn when he awakens in a hospital after an explosion, only to find his family missing. This mystery soon pulls him into a much larger conspiracy.

The game delves into thought-provoking themes such as transhumanism, artificial intelligence, corrupt governance, and human consciousness. On Steam, it currently holds a “mostly positive” rating, backed by more than 1,700 user reviews, while GOG users have given it a solid 3.8 out of 5 stars.

Though State of Mind is far from flawless, it is free and worth a shot. According to GOG’s official listing, the main campaign takes roughly 9.5 hours to complete, with full completion including extra content extending to about 12.5 hours.

Have you already claimed your copy? Does this free game pique your interest? Share your thoughts in the comments below.

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