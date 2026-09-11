If your Switch 2 has been restricted from online services and you believe the ban was unjustified, you are far from alone. Over the past several hours, a growing number of users have reported that Nintendo appears to have suspended their hybrid consoles for no reason, blocking access to online gameplay and the eShop.

In nearly every case, those affected insist they have not modified their hardware or used unauthorized software, which would typically warrant such a penalty. All reported incidents are related to error code 2181-4008, which Nintendo usually deploys when a console is flagged for a serious violation of its terms of service.

The good news is that this issue seems to have been resolved though, so far, it’s only available for Switch 2 users.

Nintendo Accidentally Bans Dozens of Switch 2 Consoles

The wave of complaints began late yesterday afternoon, when players started sharing their experiences of sudden, unexplained bans. Many reached out to Nintendo’s support team in hopes of a swift reinstatement, but received little more than generic responses, leaving them offline throughout the weekend.

However, the situation has since taken a positive turn, with some users confirming that their bans have been lifted. It is worth noting that all of these cases have been tied to error 2181-4008, and those affected continue to maintain that they committed no infraction that would justify such action.

Speculation in the community initially pointed to a possible internal error at Nintendo, but concern deepened as the company remained silent on the matter. Players attempted various workarounds to unban the consoles, but no solution proved effective.

This incident has sparked broader criticism regarding the growing reliance on digital ecosystems in the gaming industry. Players were disappointed by the unjustified bans as they were unable to access their purchased content or enjoy it online.

Some affected fans said that they always purchase legitimate software, while others noted they rarely play online and such was the case for Reddit user RabidTowel.

“I only buy my games new from official UK retailers or directly from the eShop, and I don’t play online multiplayer, just local co-op. I traveled to France this week, connected to hotel Wi-Fi to browse the eShop, and now that I’m back in the UK, I’m banned. I assume that’s the trigger. Is there any chance this will be reversed?” the player explained.

How Did Players Solve These Unjustified Bans?

Following persistent outreach to Nintendo’s customer support, affected users began receiving clarification regarding the root cause of the bans. In essence, the company attributed the widespread suspensions to an internal server malfunction.

One Reddit user, Trece Banger, shared their experience:

“I called again today to insist, and they informed me of the error on their server. After they rechecked, my system is now working correctly. If you were affected this weekend, make sure to verify whether your console has been restored, or contact Nintendo support to confirm if your device is among those impacted by this fixable error.”

As a result, consoles that displayed error 2181-4008 over the weekend should gradually return to normal operation, as the bans were issued in error. Nevertheless, the episode has left the community unsettled, raising concerns about how quickly a minor technical glitch on Nintendo’s side can deprive users of essential online services for an extended period.

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