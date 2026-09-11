PlayStation possesses some of gaming’s most legendary franchises, yet many of those beloved IPs have languished in neglect for years. Supposedly, the company is now actively exploring ways to breathe new life into its older properties, aiming to diversify its ecosystem and explore a variety of genres.

A fresh report indicates that this strategy is very much in motion, with PlayStation allegedly preparing to revive a flagship series that has remained dormant for over a decade. The effort is said to involve a collaboration between one of Sony’s most acclaimed internal studios and an external partner with a proven track record in the genre.

PlayStation to Revive Iconic Saga with a Remaster or Remake

It is widely acknowledged that PlayStation’s game library has gradually narrowed in scope compared to the rich variety seen in earlier console generations. Since the company struck gold with story-driven action games, its first-party studios have largely adhered to that formula and have only experimented with live-service titles that were mostly a failure.

Now, however, PlayStation appears interested in recapturing some of the diversity that defined its first consoles. Citing a report from MP1st, sources indicate that multiple classic franchises are being considered for revival, with the first in line being Killzone.

Originally launched in 2004, the shooter series quickly rose to prominence as Guerrilla Games’ signature intellectual property. Its most recent installment, Killzone: Shadow Fall, arrived on PS4 in 2013 to a lukewarm critical reception, and the franchise has remained inactive ever since despite persistent calls from fans for its return.

According to the same report, Killzone is slated to make a comeback after more than ten years, with PlayStation considering either a remake or a remaster for the PS5. While Guerrilla Games would likely oversee the project, actual development duties are rumored to fall to an outside studio specifically, People Can Fly, which has previously collaborated with PlayStation.

Most likely they are remaking the very first Killzone title, a game that was once positioned as a potential rival to heavyweights like Halo and Call of Duty. Many fans have voiced confidence in People Can Fly’s ability to handle such a project, given the studio’s extensive background in the genre. That said, the source cautions that the project is still in its earliest developmental phases, meaning any official release remains a long way off.

While the prospect has generated considerable excitement in the PlayStation community, Sony has yet to officially acknowledge any new Killzone project or rerelease. It is worth noting, however, that the franchise did make a brief, unexpected appearance in 2024 through a quirky crossover collaboration with Helldivers 2.

a Joris de Man le gustaría ver una trilogía remasterizada de Killzone

Is Killzone Really Coming Back?

The primary reason Killzone faded into obscurity is straightforward: the unexpected and overwhelming success of Horizon Zero Dawn. Guerrilla Games has devoted the better part of the last decade to expanding Aloy’s universe, and there is little indication that the studio intends to pivot away from the action-adventure IP anytime soon.

Interestingly, some former Killzone developers, including composer Joris de Man, have openly expressed enthusiasm about the franchise’s potential revival. However, this project would carry significant risk, as the IP has been absent for so long.

When Microsoft acquired Activision Blizzard, many PlayStation loyalists urged Sony to resurrect Killzone as a potential counterweight to Call of Duty. Despite this, news about its return are just rumors.

However, Killzone would add a lot to PlayStation Studios’ somewhat uneven game lineup. It could even fit into the multiplayer and live-service game strategy that Sony continues to pursue.

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