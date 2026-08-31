Long before Resident Evil Village hit store shelves, Lady Dimitrescu had already captured the imagination of fans worldwide, thanks largely to her striking and unnatural stature. If you count yourself among her admirers, Capcom’s latest announcement may interest you though it comes with a few sobering details.

To begin with the first piece of bad news: while the statue is officially licensed by Capcom, it will not be available for purchase. Instead, it is being produced as a one-of-a-kind display piece for a special event commemorating the franchise’s 30th anniversary.

Capcom Prepares Expo with Iconic Resident Evil Characters

That event is The World of Biohazard 30th Anniversary Exhibition, a fan-focused showcase taking place at Shibuya BEAM in Tokyo, Japan. The exhibition is the result of a collaboration between Capcom and Tohokushinsha Film Corporation.

Organizers have been gradually releasing more information about what attendees can expect. Highlights include a massive screen that will project iconic moments from the series, designed to fully immerse visitors in the atmosphere of the Resident Evil universe.

But perhaps the biggest draw for longtime followers will be the multiple themed zones, where guests can not only revisit key story elements but also come face-to-face with life-size statues of beloved characters.

Following the video installation, one area will delve into the origins of the zombie-creating virus developed by the Umbrella Corporation. Nearby, a life-size figure of Albert Wesker, one of the masterminds behind the saga’s catastrophic events, will be on display.

Más o menos así se verá la estatua tamaño real de Lady Dimitrescu (imagen: Capcom)

Capcom to Build Real-Sized Statue of a Seated Lady Dimitrescu

Further into the exhibition, attendees will encounter a section inspired by the Mutamycete fungus, complete with a seated statue of Alcina Dimitrescu. This marks the first time the character, whose reveal once sent the internet into a frenzy, has been rendered as a full-scale figure. However, although Capcom touts the character’s canonical 9 feet and 6 inches stature, the statue depicts Dimitrescu seated in an armchair, meaning enthusiasts will have to wait for a future opportunity to see an official standing version.

But there is brighter news for fans of the ever-popular Leon S. Kennedy. His life-size statue will also be featured, placed within a section dedicated to the heroes who have fought against the viral outbreaks. As of now, Capcom has not released any images showing what these statues will actually look like.

Finally, as visitors make their way toward the exit, they will find a selection of themed merchandise available for purchase. The event is scheduled to run from August 30 to December 24, 2026, Japan Standard Time.

Would you like to visit this Resident Evil expo? Which statue interests you the most? Share your thoughts in the comments below.

Fans muy pronto podrán ver la estatua escala 1:1 de Lady Dimitrescu en exhibición de Resident Evil (imagen: Capcom, PureArts)

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