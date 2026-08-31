Capcom has decided it’s time to bring Street Fighter back to the big screen with another live-action adaptation, and as with any project of this kind, much of the excitement lies in seeing beloved characters translated into reality and for the role of Chun-Li actress Callina Liang took the challenge seriously.

Following in the footsteps of Ming-Na Wen and Kristin Kreuk, Liang steps into the role of Chun-Li, a character defined not only by her fierce fighting style and signature buns but also by her famously powerful, muscular thighs.

This type of project is uncommon, and Liang decided to give it her all when portraying the character, to the point of undergoing demanding exercise and diet routines.

Chun-Li Actress Ate Lots of Eggs Per Day and Almost Threw Up

In a recent interview with Empire Magazine (via IGN), the 26-year-old actress revealed that she trained in taekwondo, muay thai, and wushu, the Chinese martial art that forms the basis of Chun-Li’s movements. These physical workouts also involved an extreme diet that almost made her throw up.

“I did two hours of that a day and strengthened my legs a lot and changed my diet drastically. When I was bulking, I ate 12 eggs a day. Every two hours I had to have a meal, and I was on the verge of throwing up,” she said.

This exercise routine paid off as Liang’s thighs had each grown by 6.5 centimeters, which is notable since the actress has a slender frame.

Achieving Chun-Li’s iconic physique is no small feat, and finding an actress who can both act and approximate such specific measurements is nearly impossible. Still, Liang’s dedication stands as a testament to her commitment to the role.

Calling Liang Studied Chun-Li’s Movements

Her preparation went beyond the physical, however. Liang also immersed herself in the source material, downloading every version of Street Fighter available on PlayStation 5 and recording slow-motion footage of Chun-Li during in-game fights. She studied these clips on her phone repeatedly, analyzing the fighter’s movements to ensure her on-screen portrayal was as authentic as possible.

Fans won’t have to wait long to see the results of her hard work as the new Street Fighter film is set to hit theaters on October 16.

What do you think of Callina Liang’s dedication? Share your thoughts in the comments.

Street Fighter 6 is currently available on PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, Nintendo Switch 2, and PC. For more related news, click here.

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