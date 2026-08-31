Sony’s recent months have been marked by one controversy after another, and the company now finds itself under renewed scrutiny as it prepares to pull the plug on online services for one of its most beloved first-party titles.

The open-world exclusive will go offline today, on August 31, 2026, rendering all online functionality inaccessible. Although players will still be able to download the game and experience its single-player campaign, the shutdown carries a significant consequence: earning the Platinum trophy will no longer be possible.

Exclusive PS3 Game Will Shut Down Servers

The title in question is InFAMOUS 2, the superhero sandbox game that originally launched for the PlayStation 3 in 2011. For over 15 years, its online components remained active, but that lengthy run is now drawing to a close in a matter of hours.

In early July, PlayStation updated its official support website to announce that the Sucker Punch-developed open-world title would cease server operations on August 31, 2026. The company cited “ongoing technical issues” as the reason for the decision, though it offered no further elaboration.

InFAMOUS 2 is primarily a narrative-driven single-player experience and does not feature a traditional multiplayer mode. Following the shutdown, users will still be able to download the game and enjoy the main story campaign without interruption.

So why the concern? The game starring Cole MacGrath includes a user-generated content (UGC) feature, a level editor that allows players to create and share custom missions online. Once the servers go dark, access to community-created content and the ability to upload new designs will be permanently lost. While the UGC scene may no longer boast a large active audience, the shutdown is actually a bigger deal than what you might think.

Players Rush to Secure Platinum Trophy in InFAMOUS 2

The game features only one online-dependent trophy: “UGC Veteran”, which requires players to complete 25 missions created by other users. With the level editor set to become defunct, unlocking the Platinum trophy will soon be impossible and PlayStation has given no indication that an alternative path will be provided.

Data from PSNProfiles, a site that tracks trophy unlocks across PlayStation titles, reflects this sudden surge of interest. In the past week, InFAMOUS 2 has climbed the charts to claim the 6th spot, trailing only behind hits like Mortal Shell II and Helldivers 2.

Notably, it now stands as the sole PS3 game in the top 20, a clear sign that its renewed popularity is driven largely by players racing to secure the Platinum before the deadline.

What about you? Are you a fan of this open-world game? Did you manage to earn every trophy? Share your thoughts in the comments below.