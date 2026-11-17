WHAT YOU NEED TO KNOW

A Catholic school is encouraging students to attend class on the launch day of Grand Theft Auto 6 by giving them a chance to win $85 USD.

The initiative aims to balance students’ excitement for the video game with their academic responsibilities.

The massive demand for GTA 6 is expected to have economic consequences due to losses caused by employees taking time off to play.

Grand Theft Auto VI will arrive in stores in less than 48 hours, bringing an end to a wait of more than 13 years. This is the biggest entertainment industry launch of the century, so it’s understandable that many people are willing to skip work or school to be part of this historic moment.

One Catholic school is well aware of the enormous excitement surrounding GTA 6, which is why it has introduced a special incentive to encourage students to attend classes on November 19, 2026. Those who fulfill their academic obligations will have a chance to receive a voucher worth more than $80 USD.

GTAVI les roba a todos, hasta a su propia compañía

Students Can Win Up to $85 USD for Resisting the Urge to Play GTA 6

Earlier this week, St John’s Catholic School and its sixth form center in Bishop Auckland, England, shared a post on social media about the upcoming release of Grand Theft Auto 6. The institution asked students for “one more day of patience.”

“We know that many of our students are counting down the days until the much-anticipated release of the GTA video game next Thursday. But before you begin your next mission, there’s still one objective to complete: attend school on Thursday!” the school wrote in its Facebook post.

The school joked that skipping class on launch day or staying up all night to play would count as a failed mission. It also reminded students that their consoles would still be waiting for them after school, so missing class wasn’t worth it. Besides, waiting a couple more hours is much easier than having to catch up on schoolwork.

That message alone might be enough to make some students reconsider and avoid deliberately skipping class to play the new GTA 6. However, St John’s Catholic School went a step further and announced a special giveaway designed to encourage young people to meet their academic responsibilities.

The school explained that every student who attends classes on Thursday, November 19, will automatically be entered into a drawing for an Amazon voucher worth £65 GBP, equivalent to approximately $85 USD. The school pointed out that this is enough money to buy the game.

Taking part in this “mission” is very simple. Students just need to show up, complete their school day, and register at the end. All they have to do is attend that day for a chance to win the Amazon gift card. The best part? Even students who aren’t interested in Grand Theft Auto 6 can enter.

St John’s Catholic School will give students who don’t skip class to play Grand Theft Auto 6 a chance to win an Amazon gift card worth $85 USD.

GTA 6 Is Causing a Stir at Work and School

The school hasn’t provided further details, so it’s unclear how it will manage the giveaway to ensure that all participants actually meet the attendance requirements. Regardless, this unusual case once again demonstrates the excitement surrounding the video game from Take-Two Interactive and Rockstar Games.

In a similar move, a teacher at a school in Spain announced in an email that they would suspend homework and postpone exams to give students time to enjoy the launch of GTA 6. Although the teacher warned that everyone would have to pick up the pace the following week to make up for lost time, it’s still a nice gesture.

These initiatives come amid discussions and debates over whether the game could have a negative impact on younger players.

Outside the academic world, several companies have announced that they will give employees days off so they can play Grand Theft Auto 6 later this week. Among the companies joining this trend is Pocketpair, the development studio behind the successful Palworld.

GTA 6 has already sold more than 12 million units, according to reports. Dozens of people are expected to call in sick and miss their work responsibilities during launch, potentially causing billions of dollars in losses for the United States economy.

But tell us: what do you think of the Catholic school’s gesture? Are you planning to skip work or school to play? Share your thoughts in the comments section!

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Source: Dexerto