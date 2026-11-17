WHAT YOU NEED TO KNOW

Devolver Digital is challenging players to delete GTA 6 from their consoles and share a video of it on social media in exchange for a free copy of its new game, Volvy’s Adventure: Reslimed .

The challenge sounds tempting, but it means having to download more than 200 GB of GTA 6 data all over again.

Volvy’s Adventure: Reslimed is a retro-style platformer launching on the same day as GTA 6, and its marketing campaign has an irreverent, humorous tone.

At this point, everyone wants to have Grand Theft Auto VI installed on their consoles, as the game’s release is just around the corner. Amid the enormous hype surrounding Rockstar Games’ title, a popular studio has launched a viral challenge: delete the game from your PS5 or Xbox Series X|S to receive a great reward.

Staying true to its irreverent spirit, Devolver Digital challenged players who have already preloaded GTA 6 to delete it completely from their consoles. In exchange, the publisher will reward them with a free copy of its upcoming game, which, interestingly enough, is also launching on November 19.

The challenge has caught the attention of plenty of players because the reward is quite appealing. However, having to download more than 200 GB of data all over again isn’t exactly exciting.

Devolver Digital Will Give Away Its Next Game to Anyone Who Deletes GTA 6 From Their Console

Devolver Digital isn’t afraid of Rockstar Games, so it decided to launch its new game on the same day GTA 6 makes its debut. The title is Volvy’s Adventure: Reslimed, which the studio is promoting as “the biggest video game release” of November 19, in a clear reference to the arrival of Rockstar’s open-world game.

The independent studio came up with a great idea to promote Volvy’s Adventure: Reslimed. On social media, it challenged all its followers who are getting ready to play GTA 6. Devolver Digital wants players to delete the game’s preload from their PS5 or Xbox Series X|S and show off their achievement in a video shared on X, Instagram, Facebook, TikTok, or other platforms.

It’s a relatively simple challenge, but not everyone is willing to take part. That’s because GTA 6 takes up more than 220 GB, and Rockstar has released several updates that make the game even bigger. As a result, downloading it again is no small task and could take several hours.

Despite this, some players have decided to take Devolver Digital’s challenge very seriously. They recorded themselves deleting all the GTA 6 data from their consoles and shared the videos on social media. By doing so, they have a chance to win a free copy of Volvy’s Adventure: Reslimed.

Some players believe deleting GTA 6 is worth it because they get a new game for free, even though it will sell for $4.99 USD. Besides, they only need to download Rockstar’s title again before November 19 to enjoy it.

Devolver Digital is offering a free Steam key for Volvy’s Adventure: Reslimed to players who share a video on social media and use the hashtag #MakeRoomForVolvy. The viral campaign has generated all kinds of reactions online. Some players have already completed the challenge and jokingly claimed they would rather play Volvy’s Adventure: Reslimed than GTA 6, because it’s the real GOTY of 2026.

What Is Volvy’s Adventure: Reslimed?

Volvy’s Adventure: Reslimed has caught the attention of many players because it will be one of the few games launching on the same day as GTA 6. The Devolver Digital and Doinksoft title is a platformer with a great retro look that brings to mind classic Sonic adventures.

The game stars Volvy, Devolver Digital’s mascot, who has appeared at several of the publisher’s events. It features adventures across four worlds filled with enemies, bosses, and power-ups that will help Volvy on his journey.

The character has an enormous hand that he can use to take down enemies, smash objects throughout the levels, and perform useful maneuvers to make progress. The game also has an irreverent style, as its creators describe it as “a spectacular remaster of the original remake of the never-released platformer,” starring “the most famous video game mascot of all time.”

Volvy’s Adventure: Reslimed is a game for fans of classic platformers.