WHAT YOU NEED TO KNOW

Yasunori Mitsuda believes the Dragon Quest franchise should end following the death of Akira Toriyama.

The reveal of a new Dragon Quest mobile title mimicking Toriyama’s signature art style prompted the composer to reflect on the series’ future.

Mitsuda stressed the importance of honoring an artist’s legacy, suggesting creator Yuji Horii should launch a brand-new RPG instead.

The video game industry has found countless ways to keep its biggest franchises alive, even after the creative minds who shaped their identities are no longer with us.

Following the passing of legendary artist Akira Toriyama in 2024, Dragon Quest finds itself at a similar crossroads facing a challenge shared by many long-running series. At what point is it right to continue a creative work when one of its core creators is gone? A renowned Japanese composer recently weighed in with a candid take on the issue, using Square Enix’s iconic RPG series as his example.

Yasunori Mitsuda Thinks Dragon Quest Should End

Yasunori Mitsuda, best known for composing the acclaimed score for Chrono Trigger, suggested that it may be time to bring Dragon Quest to a close following Toriyama’s death in 2024.

His remarks followed the announcement of Dragon Quest RPG: The Cursed Tree and the Chosen Isle, an upcoming mobile game that replicates the distinctive visual style of the Dragon Ball creator.

Writing on his personal blog, Mitsuda questioned the decision to continue relying on Toriyama’s aesthetic when the artist is no longer here to contribute original work.

According to a translation provided by Power Up Gaming, Mitsuda wrote:

“Dragon Quest RPG‘s Toriyama-san-styled illustration has become a hot topic, but for the illustrator, for Akira Toriyama fans, and for the now-deceased Akira Toriyama himself, I don’t feel this is a good direction for everyone involved,” wrote Mitsuda in a rather short blog post. “In my personal opinion, since it’s no longer possible to create anything new no matter how hard one tries, it might be time to end the Dragon Quest series, and for Yuji Horii to create a new RPG. (There are a lot of remakes out there, after all).”

Passing the Torch to New Generations

While Mitsuda’s stance on the franchise’s future is clear, he emphasized that he still wants video games to deliver unforgettable experiences to newcomers discovering the RPG genre for the first time.

For Mitsuda, what matters most is that children and young players continue to find dreams, hope, and meaningful moments through gaming. As such, his comments serve as a thoughtful reflection on how best to respect the legacy of beloved franchises and their creators.

Still, there are no signs that Square Enix plans to retire the series anytime soon. Development is actively underway on Dragon Quest XII: The Flames of Fate, the next mainline entry in the franchise.

Do you agree with Yasunori Mitsuda’s perspective? Share your thoughts in the comments below.

Stay tuned to LEVEL UP for continuing updates.