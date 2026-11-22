WHAT YOU NEED TO KNOW

Disney+ will fully integrate with another app to form a single streaming platform by the end of 2026.

The unified service will incorporate live television and additional content.

The move mirrors broader industry consolidation, including the upcoming merger of HBO Max and Paramount+.

Subscription services have become a cornerstone of the entertainment industry, offering on-demand access to television, movies, and gaming. However, a crowded market has made it difficult for consumers to decide which platforms are worth paying for. To streamline its offerings, Disney+ is finally preparing to merge with another major streaming platform to combine both experiences under one roof.

In a recent statement to investors, the entertainment giant behind Marvel and Pixar confirmed that its integration plan remains on track to close by the end of the year, bringing the libraries and perks of both services together.

Disney+ and Hulu Set for Official Merger in December 2026

For years, Disney has worked toward folding Hulu’s catalog and features into Disney+ to create an all-in-one destination. The strategy is designed to unify its streaming ecosystem and stop people from canceling their monthly subscriptions.

Following a long wait, the company reported significant progress during its latest earnings call, noting that the merger process “is nearly complete” and reiterating its goal of consolidating both platforms into a single application.

Disney first began bridging the two services in 2023 by adding a Hulu hub inside the Disney+ app. However, that initial phase left out key programming, live television channels, and several premium features.

Full unification will arrive late this year, according to CEO Josh D’Amaro and CFO Hugh Johnston.

The executives confirmed that beginning in December 2026, Disney+ and Hulu bundle subscribers “will enjoy a fully unified experience on Disney+,” aimed at making content discovery and navigation far more seamless.

“We believe our continued focus on product and technology will yield further benefits in engagement and churn over time.” D’Amaro and Johnston wrote in their quarterly letter to shareholders.

For now, Disney is keeping the exact launch date under wraps. It also remains unclear whether the standalone Hulu app will be retired once the integration is finalized and if so, when it will officially shut down.

While Disney previously indicated it would continue offering standalone Hulu subscriptions for users who prefer to purchase the service separately, the company has not confirmed whether that remains part of the strategy initiated in 2023 under former CEO Bob Iger.

At its core, the merger will combine both content libraries into a shared interface, eliminating the need for viewers to switch between apps to watch specific movies or shows.

Disney+ will also gain long-awaited features once the integration is complete, including live TV and additional add-ons. No price hike was announced for the premium bundle, meaning subscribers will get access to the expanded feature set at the current rate of $21.99 per month.

Notably, the rollout applies specifically to the United States, where Disney+ and Hulu still operate as separate applications. In Mexico and several other international markets, Hulu content is already housed within Disney+ following the earlier absorption of the Star+ brand.

In the same update, Disney revealed plans to expand its vertical video offerings, a format it introduced to the app in March, by launching content from TikTok creators in December. It remains to be seen whether the newly integrated Hulu features will eventually roll out to international regions.

Interestingly, HBO Max and Paramount+ are undergoing a similar transition following Paramount’s acquisition of Warner Bros. Discovery. While a final merger date has not been set, both companies confirmed plans to introduce a discounted joint bundle in early 2027.

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