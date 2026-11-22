KEY TAKEAWAYS

Both Xbox and PlayStation racked up numerous nominations for The Game Awards 2026, though neither broke into the Game of the Year race.

Grand Theft Auto 6 leads the pack with eight nominations, including Game of the Year.

PlayStation has been shut out of the GOTY category for the first time in 12 years.

The Game Awards 2026 may not be the only industry ceremony on the calendar, but it is guaranteed to dominate gaming headlines in the weeks ahead. With the full list of nominees now public, the reveal has immediately reignited the console war making a comparison between Xbox and PlayStation impossible to resist.

While Sony saw an impressive 12-year streak come to an end, it still walked away with lots of nominations. Meanwhile, despite missing out on the top prize once again, Microsoft remains well-represented with several nominations.

PlayStation and Xbox Rack Up Nominations at TGA 2026

As scheduled, Geoff Keighley unveiled the full slate of nominees during a brief livestream on Tuesday, November 17, 2026. Unsurprisingly, Grand Theft Auto 6 stole the spotlight, emerging as the single most nominated title of the show.

GTA 6 secured eight nods across multiple categories, including the night’s biggest honor: Game of the Year. As such, Rockstar Games is one of the most nominated publishers for 2026, trailing only Nintendo (12) and Capcom (11).

Annapurna Interactive and PlayStation tied for third place with nine nominations apiece. Sony’s showing is particularly notable given its absence from the Game of the Year lineup despite games such as Marvel’s Wolverine, Saros, and Marvel Tokon: Fighting Souls.

This marks the first time in 12 years that PlayStation will sit out the most important category at The Game Awards. It has been a challenging year for the Japanese publisher, but Sony still managed to edge out Microsoft in total nominations by a razor-thin margin.

XBOX tied Rockstar Games with 8 nominations overall, thanks largely to the strong critical and commercial reception of Forza Horizon 6 and Gears of War: E-Day. The Coalition’s third-person shooter also stands among the individual titles competing in the highest number of categories.

Specifically, Gears of War: E-Day earned 3 nominations, placing it neck and neck with Bandai Namco’s Ace Combat 8: Wings of Theve.

Which Games Are Nominated for GOTY at The Game Awards 2026?

XBOX has now gone more than 15 years without a Game of the Year nomination at The Game Awards. Fans had hoped Gears of War: E-Day would finally break the drought, especially after the Marcus Fenix and Dom Santiago prequel earned widespread acclaim and a strong 87 Metascore.

Instead, Microsoft was once again left off the ballot for the show’s top honor. Yet the bigger shock is undoubtedly PlayStation’s absence, ending a 12-year run of consecutive GOTY contenders.

Sony’s streak began in 2015 with FromSoftware’s acclaimed Bloodborne and stretched through 2025 with Kojima Productions’ Death Stranding 2: On The Beach. Ultimately, neither Saros nor Marvel’s Wolverine generated enough critical momentum to keep the run alive.

Here is the complete list of the six Game of the Year nominees for The Game Awards 2026:

007 First Light

Control: Resonant

Grand Theft Auto 6

Phantom Blade Zero

Resident Evil Requiem

The Legend of Zelda: Ocarina of Time Remake

What do you make of this year’s nominees? Should an Xbox or PlayStation exclusive have been nominated for Game of the Year? Share your thoughts in the comments below.