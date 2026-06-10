Eight years have passed since Cliff Bleszinski, the visionary behind Gears of War, stepped away from the video game industry. After achieving massive success with the Xbox franchise as a developer at Epic Games, luck was not on his side during his independent venture.

Both LawBreakers and Radical Heights failed to find an audience, prompting Bleszinski to pursue new opportunities outside of gaming. Now, however, his passion has reignited, and the creative mind is back though not as a director, at least for now. Instead, he returns as a producer on a new horror game coming to Xbox and PC: Soul Walker.

Soul Walker Announced as an Isometric Horror Experience

Epoch Media Studios has officially unveiled Soul Walker, a 3v1 asymmetrical multiplayer horror game bound for Xbox and PC.

The project is being produced by Cliff Bleszinski and promises tension-filled matches where silence becomes the player’s most vital tool for survival.

In Soul Walker, three survivors navigate hostile environments while being hunted by the title creature, a blind, ancient being that can only detect its victims through sound. Every footstep, dropped object, or environmental interaction risks alerting the monster, forcing players to carefully coordinate their movements as they solve puzzles and attempt to escape.

Trust or Betrayal?

One of the game’s most compelling mechanics is its emphasis on distrust among players. While cooperation may seem like the safest path to survival, matches will feature hidden roles and scenarios where personal safety could easily override teamwork.

This design paves the way for difficult moral choices, including moments when betraying fellow players might be the only way out.

Matches will also deliver high-tension sequences where communication and patience are essential. Players will need to cross rooms littered with broken glass, activate noisy machinery, and flee from danger without panicking, all while avoiding any unnecessary sound that could reveal their position.

According to the studio, Soul Walker’s world is designed to shift constantly, thanks to dynamic threats and unpredictable player behavior, ensuring that no two encounters play out the same way. The team is also aiming to craft a distinctive visual identity inspired by horror cinema and cinematic aesthetics, with the goal of creating an eerie and unforgettable experience.

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