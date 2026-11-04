The wait for Grand Theft Auto VI has spanned over 13 years, leaving fans on the threshold of one of the most anticipated gaming events in history. Yet amid the excitement, we often forget the many people who are not alive anymore and won’t make it to Vice City.

Jerry Fort, a 25-year-old young man with a severe lung disease. His story went viral this year after he publicly expressed his desire to survive long enough to play Rockstar Games’ upcoming title. Sadly, his passing was confirmed earlier this week.

Community Rallies Around Sick Gamer Who Wanted to Play GTA VI

Fort, known as Void Only, had been battling severe interstitial lung disease since age 17, a condition that deteriorated rapidly in recent months. Documenting his journey on TikTok, Fort shared that his best chance at survival was a lung transplant, a procedure made complex because his lungs had adhered to his chest wall.

Despite his declining health, Fort maintained a lighthearted spirit, often joking about Rockstar Games’ timeline while sharing his eager anticipation to experience the story of dual protagonists Jason and Lucia. His humor and resilience quickly caught the attention of the gaming community.

When Fort’s mother launched a GoFundMe campaign to cover transplant costs and post-operative care, gamers answered in force. The campaign surpassed its goal, raising over $50,000 USD within days. Sadly, Void Only lost the battle and passed away just a few days before the release of GTA VI.

Jerry Fort, Young Gamer with Terminal Disease Who Wanted to Play GTA VI, Has Passed Away

Fort successfully underwent transplant surgery in September following widespread media coverage and community support. However, post-surgery complications severely impacted his mobility and overall health.

On November 2, Fort’s sister published a video confirming his passing. She expressed her family’s profound gratitude to the donors and well-wishers who supported Jerry throughout his treatment.

What makes Fort’s story particularly heartbreaking is the timing. With GTA VI set to launch on November 19, Fort passed away just 17 days before release.

Fans quickly flooded social media with condolences, with many calling on Rockstar Games to honor Fort with an in-game tribute.

“I hope Rockstar Games honors him in Grand Theft Auto VI,” one person said. “There were 17 days left, why did he have to go? He almost got to see the launch of GTA VI, November 19th was so close. I followed his journey from the beginning and he was doing very well. I can’t believe it. May he rest in peace and fly high,” another said.

Unfortunately, Jerry Fort’s case is not unique. In September, we also learned the story of a father diagnosed with stage 4 lung cancer who feared he wouldn’t make it before the release of GTA VI.

For more news on GTA VI, click here.