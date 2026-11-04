Grand Theft Auto VI is set to dominate the gaming landscape very soon, serving as the crown jewel of a remarkably stacked year for video games. While many developers are scrambling to retain player attention ahead of the juggernaut’s arrival, one studio is taking a radically different approach: taking a well-deserved vacation.

A popular studio behind one of 2026’s biggest break-out hits has explicitly asked its community to divert their attention to GTA VI upon release. The goal is to step away for a few weeks while the initial Rockstar hype peaks, allowing the team to return with fresh energy to address recent missteps in their own title.

Wardogs Creators Will Take Break When GTA VI Releases

BULKHEAD blindsided the industry earlier this year with Wardogs, an intense shooter that positioned itself as a formidable rival to franchises like Call of Duty and Battlefield. The game became an overnight sensation, selling over 1 million copies and cementing its spot as one of Steam’s standout releases of 2026.

However, after weeks of momentum, the studio hit a bump with the launch of Season 2. Facing widespread backlash over controversial balance changes and updates, the team spent weeks working around the clock to appease its player base.

Recognizing the toll on his staff, CEO Joe Brammer decided a hiatus was essential. With global gaming attention shifting toward GTA VI, Brammer saw an unprecedented window to give his team a break. Even though Rockstar’s open-world game won’t land on PC until later, BULKHEAD views the console launch period as the perfect opportunity to hit pause.

In an interview with Edge Magazine (via IGN), Brammer detailed the extreme pressure the team faced post-launch. Driven by Wardogs’ unexpected success, many developers routinely took on extra responsibilities to keep the title fresh and engaging.

The Season 2 setback served as a wake-up call, convincing leadership that burnout posed a greater risk than taking time off.

“We’re going to make sure players know they can f**k off in December,” he said. “Go play GTA 6, we need to detox.”

While titles like Fortnite and Roblox prepare ways to maintain daily active users, BULKHEAD is taking a few days off.

Is GTA VI Really an Industry Threat?

While GTA VI is guaranteed to monopolize player time and spending through late 2026 and early 2027, industry analysts suggest the panic gripping rival publishers might be overstated.

Mat Piscatella from Circana noted that PS5 and XBOX Series X|S ownership doesn’t guarantee universal hype for the open-world game. Massive audiences will inevitably stick to established gaming hubs like Fortnite and Roblox, regardless of the broader media frenzy.

“Not every one of the 49 million people who own a PS5 or an Xbox Series in the U.S. is going to be interested in [Grand Theft Auto VI]. They’re are a whole bunch of people who are going to want to play other things. Everyone’s just scared. I guess I get it, but I just think it’s completely overblown. But hey, it’s given GTA a completely wide-open window because everyone else moved. We’ll see what happens,” he stated.

For more news on GTA VI, click here.