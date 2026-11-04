While Dragon Ball Super recently made a high-profile return to television with new anime series and several secondary projects remain in production across animation and gaming, recent developments have cast a shadow over the future of its manga adaptation.

Japanese publishing giant Shueisha appears to be distancing itself from the Akira Toriyama franchise, having scrubbed the manga from its flagship annual showcase. The sudden exclusion has fueled widespread speculation either of a cancellation or that long-time producer Akio Iyoku takes charge of the property.

Shueisha Pulls Dragon Ball Super Manga from Jump Festa 2027

First serialized in 2015 as a promotional tie-in for Toei Animation’s anime series, Toyotaro’s Dragon Ball Super manga outlasted its televised counterpart. Following the anime’s 131-episode run concluding in 2018, the manga pushed ahead, introducing two original story arcs that have yet to be adapted for the screen.

The series was created under the close guidance of Akira Toriyama, who frequently reviewed character designs, corrected artwork, and provided overarching story outlines. Following Toriyama’s sudden passing in early 2024, the series went on an indefinite hiatus.

Though Toyotaro previously suggested that continuing the manga without Toriyama remained feasible, even hinting that it could eventually return. However, a recent lineup change at Shueisha has thrown those plans into question.

When Shueisha unveiled the initial roster for Jump Festa 2027, its premier showcase for major properties like One Piece, Naruto, Demon Slayer, and Jujutsu Kaisen, Dragon Ball Super was notably absent from the main stage. However, it was still slate to appear in the Jump Original Art World exhibition, a dedicated space celebrating original artwork from iconic sagas.

On November 2, 2026, Shueisha revised the event schedule, completely removing Dragon Ball Super from the exhibition floor. Its space was reallocated to Metaphor: ReFantazio, a video game adaptation currently running in V-Jump.

Fans Fear Dragon Ball Super Manga Could Be Over

The franchise will maintain a presence at Jump Festa 2027 via a Toei Animation booth showcasing the Dragon Ball Super: Beerus anime. Toyotaro is still expected to attend, though reportedly in an independent capacity rather than as a representative of Shueisha.

This whole situation casts doubt on whether the official manga will ever return.

Currently, there is a growing rift of complex intellectual property disputes following Toriyama’s death. Rights to the franchise are currently divided among the Toriyama estate, Shueisha (manga rights), Toei Animation (anime production), Bandai Namco (gaming and merchandise), and Capsule Corporation Tokyo, a management firm founded by former franchise editor Akio Iyoku.

The sudden removal of the Dragon Ball Super manga from Jump Festa 2027 suggests significant ongoing maneuvers behind closed doors. The worst-case scenario and what community members fear is that the manga may be permanently canceled, leaving Chapter 104 as the series’ ultimate conclusion.

Optimistic fans suggest that producer Akio Iyoku, who worked closely alongside Toriyama, may be acquiring the print publication rights to serialize the series independently of Shueisha. A publisher transition would explain Shueisha’s sudden withdrawal of promotional support.

Adding to the sense of an ending, local reports confirmed that Japanese authorities recently demolished Toriyama’s former Bird Studio facility, where the legendary creator produced his work for decades.

For now, key stakeholders remain silent regarding the series’ official status. Toyotaro continues to publish monthly character artwork while maintaining a simple, optimistic message in his social media bio: “Everything is for the return of the series.”

Do you think the manga is over? Do you think it could come back if Akio Iyoku takes charge? Share your thoughts in the comments below.

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