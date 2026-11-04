Grand Theft Auto VI has all the makings of one of the most successful videogame releases in history. While it remains to be seen whether initial sales will fully offset its massive budget, early analytical reports indicate the game has already generated hundreds of millions of dollars weeks before its release.

The data also reveals that pre-orders for the PlayStation 5 version are significantly outpacing Xbox Series X|S, echoing earlier rumors of Sony’s dominant early lead.

Over 7.7 Million GTA VI Copies Sold Ahead of Launch

Take-Two Interactive and Rockstar Games’ highly anticipated open-world title hits shelves on November 19, 2026. With the official debut roughly two weeks away, industry observers expect one of the biggest commercial launches in video game history.

While first-day figures won’t be available until after release, pre-order performance is already driving massive revenue.

In mid-October, Sensor Tower estimated that the title starring protagonists Lucía Caminos and Jason Duval had grossed $592 million from approximately 6.08 million pre-orders across PS5 and Xbox Series X|S. Those numbers have increased in the last few weeks.

In a follow-up report, Sensor Tower estimates total gross revenue reached over $750 million by November 3. This figure accounts for pre-orders, estimated sales volume, and projected global earnings. Rockstar Games has yet to publish official figures.

Global sales currently stand at an impressive estimated 7.71 million units. With Rockstar recently announcing pre-load dates and file sizes, pre-order momentum is expected to increase further in the final days before launch.

GTA VI Is More Popular on PS5 Than on XBOX Series X|S

According to Sensor Tower, GTA VI generated over $100 million in revenue from roughly 1.3 million additional unit sales over the past two weeks alone. If accurate, the title is positioned to break multiple launch and sales records post-release.

The breakdown by platform reveals interesting data: 74% of all pre-orders (5.74 million units) were placed on PlayStation 5, bringing in roughly $559 million. By comparison, Xbox Series X|S accounts for just 26% (1.97 million units), representing approximately $192 million in revenue.

Reports had previously surfaced suggesting Microsoft executives were concerned about the disparity. However, Xbox Chief Strategy Officer Matthew Ball dismissed those rumors, asserting that GTA VI pre-orders have broken platform records on Xbox as well.

Have you pre-ordered Grand Theft Auto VI yet? Which platform are you playing on? Share your thoughts in the comments below.

For more news on Grand Theft Auto VI, click here.