Masashi Kishimoto’s global phenomenon Naruto is officially making the leap to live-action on the big screen. Decades after taking the anime world by storm, the beloved ninja franchise is set to enter a new era, bolstered by a fresh major studio partnership.

While the franchise boasts numerous animated feature films, this project marks its first adaptation starring a live-action cast. Following years of speculation, the film has officially received the green light.

Filming for Live-Action Naruto Film Set for Spring 2027

With no info on the project for a while, many fans assumed a live-action film was still deep in development hell. However, an encouraging update this week confirms the project is moving forward rapidly.

According to a report from The Hollywood Reporter, development is officially underway following the studio greenlight. Director Destin Daniel Cretton (Spider-Man: Brand New Day) remains attached to write, direct, and produce the project.

While a release date has not yet been announced, principal photography is scheduled to begin in the spring of 2027. Lionsgate will oversee development and production alongside domestic theatrical distribution.

In a competitive bidding war among major Hollywood studios, Sony Pictures secured co-production and financing rights. Under the new agreement, Sony will manage international distribution of the story written by Masashi Kishimoto.

The deal aligns with Cretton’s existing three-year first-look production deal with Sony. It also leverages Sony’s ownership of Crunchyroll, the primary streaming home of Studio Pierrot’s original Naruto anime series.

Live-Action Naruto Film Will Honor Both Anime and Manga

“With their deep expertise in manga and anime and global distribution prowess, Sony Pictures is a perfect partner for Naruto, and we’re thrilled to join forces with [Sony motion picture group head] Tom Rothman and his team to bring this extraordinary property to audiences around the world,” Lionsgate Motion Picture Group chair Adam Fogelson said.

Cretton, a self-described lifelong fan of Kishimoto’s original manga, emphasized his commitment to staying faithful to the source material’s heart.

“As a longtime fan of Naruto, I’ve always loved that beneath the extraordinary action is a story filled with heart, humor, and humanity,” said director Destin Daniel Cretton. ”Lionsgate has been an incredible partner, and I’m thrilled to reunite with the fantastic team at Sony. Together, we’re committed to capturing everything fans love about Naruto while introducing it to a whole new generation.”

Official casting details remain largely under wraps, though Charles Melton has reportedly joined the project to portray Kakashi Hatake. The search is currently underway for the core trio of Naruto Uzumaki, Sasuke Uchiha, and Sakura Haruno.

The feature film is part of a broader expansion for the franchise, which recently announced an upcoming collaborative anime project with Ninku, an original manga spin-off, and an international trading card game rollout.

Are you excited about this project? Do you think a live-action Naruto could work? Share your thoughts in the comments below.

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