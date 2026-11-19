WHAT YOU NEED TO KNOW

GTA 6 introduces more than 60 official cheats that provide in-game benefits.

Cheats are unavailable until players complete the main campaign of Grand Theft Auto 6.

The game’s Progress Menu reveals the necessary codes once players meet the unlock requirements.

Grand Theft Auto VI (GTA 6) is the most anticipated game of the decade, and it is finally here. While the latest installment introduces new systems and innovates in many areas, it largely remains faithful to the franchise’s roots. As a result, and as has become customary for the series, it features plenty of official cheats.

These cheats let players bend the game’s rules to unlock weapons, change how the open world behaves, instantly get large sums of money, restore health, obtain infinite ammo, and much more. However, the way they work is quite different from previous Rockstar Games titles.

How to Unlock and Enter Official Grand Theft Auto 6 Cheats

Longtime fans of the franchise will know that most Rockstar Games and Take-Two Interactive titles feature extensive lists of cheats. Although these tricks come with certain restrictions that prevent players from unlocking achievements or progressing through the campaign, they are generally a fun way to enjoy the open world without limitations.

GTA 6 follows that tradition, offering more than 60 cheats that provide benefits, combat advantages, map changes, and much more. However, unlike previous games in the franchise, players won’t be able to enter these codes as soon as they begin Lucia and Jason’s adventure.

This time around, fans must first complete the main Grand Theft Auto 6 campaign. It appears that the ending doesn’t matter, so players can reach any of the possible conclusions and still earn the right to use cheats. After watching the credits, the Cheats section will become available in the Progress Menu.

Each cheat has its own unlock requirements, which means players can’t simply enter a button combination to activate it. The reason behind this decision is unknown, but it may be a way to ensure fans take their time exploring Vice City rather than rushing through the campaign.

Once you’ve unlocked the desired cheat, you need to open the in-game phone by pressing down on the D-pad. Then, hold L1 + R1 on PlayStation 5 or LB + RB on Xbox Series X|S while entering the corresponding code.

Fortunately, it appears that all 61 cheats available in Grand Theft Auto 6 use directional button sequences, meaning the codes are identical on PS5 and Xbox. This is a good way to ensure players on Sony and Microsoft’s consoles have the same experience.

GTA VI será un éxito y podría batir récords de ventas

All GTA 6 cheats work on both PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X|S.

All Cheats for Jason and Lucia in GTA 6

$250,000 — Instantly gives you $250,000 USD.

Unlock requirement: Complete the story.

Code: Up, Right, Down, Left, Up, Left, Down, Right.

Drunk — Instantly gets you and your partner drunk.

Unlock requirement: Spend $2,500 USD on alcohol.

Code: Unconfirmed.

Increase Heat Level — Raises the heat level across the entire map.

Unlock requirement: Lose a 3-star Wanted Level 25 times.

Code: Left, Down, Right, Down, Up, Down, Up.

Increase Wanted Level — Raises your Wanted Level across the entire map.

Unlock requirement: Lose a 3-star Wanted Level 50 times.

Code: Unconfirmed.

Unlimited Focus — Your character’s focus never runs out.

Unlock requirement: Complete the story.

Code: Down, Up, Up, Down, Up, Down, Up, Down, Up, Right.

Disable Fall Damage — Makes you immune to damage from falling from great heights.

Unlock requirement: Survive a fall from more than 40 feet over 20 times.

Code: Unconfirmed.

Parachute — Adds a parachute to your inventory.

Unlock requirement: Complete 50 parachute jumps or perform a jump from at least 300 feet.

Code: Unconfirmed.

Body Armor — Gives you body armor.

Unlock requirement: Complete 100 workouts.

Code: Down, Up, Left, Up, Up, Up, Up, Up, Down, Down.

Vehicle Repair — Fully repairs your current vehicle.

Unlock requirement: Finish first in 10 races at Gellhorn Raceway, Thrillbilly Mud Club, and Boone Speedway.

Code: Unconfirmed.

Unlimited Nitro — Vehicle nitrous never runs out.

Unlock requirement: Complete 50 vehicle jumps.

Code: Unconfirmed.

All Grand Theft Auto 6 Combat and Vehicle Cheats

Maximum Ammo — Refills all your ammunition to maximum capacity.

Unlock requirement: Earn 25 bronze or higher medals at shooting ranges.

Code: Down, Up, Right, Down, Left, Left, Up, Up, Down, Left.

Infinite Ammo — Your ammunition never runs out.

Unlock requirement: Earn 25 silver or higher medals at shooting ranges.

Code: Down, Up, Right, Down, Left, Left, Up, Down, Down, Down.

No Reload — Your ammunition never runs out, and you never need to reload.

Unlock requirement: Earn 25 gold medals at shooting ranges.

Code: Down, Up, Right, Down, Left, Left, Up, Down, Down, Up.

All Explosive Weapons — Adds all explosive weapons to your arsenal with full ammo.

Unlock requirement: Throw 100 grenades.

Code: Unconfirmed.

Incendiary Ammo — All ammunition deals fire damage.

Unlock requirement: Burn 100 enemies with incendiary damage.

Code: Unconfirmed.

Explosive Bottles — All bottles explode on impact.

Unlock requirement: Throw 100 Molotov cocktails.

Code: Unconfirmed.

Explosive Shotgun — Adds a Mason & Keen Shortstraw to your arsenal.

Unlock requirement: Hit 100 enemies with explosive damage.

Code: Unconfirmed.

Hauners H-AT — Adds a Hauners H-AT to your arsenal.

Unlock requirement: Destroy 100 vehicles.

Code: Unconfirmed.

Knockback Power — Bullets and melee attacks send targets flying when they hit.

Unlock requirement: Complete the story.

Code: Down, Up, Left, Left, Right, Down, Down, Up, Down.

Explosive Balls — Sports balls explode on impact.

Unlock requirement: Hit 20 enemies with explosive damage.

Code: Down, Up, Left, Left, Right, Down, Down, Up, Right.

Grand Theft Auto 6 features plenty of cheats that change how weapons and ammunition work.

Vehicle Knockback — Collisions with vehicles send targets flying.

Unlock requirement: Kill 25 enemies with a vehicle (hitting civilians with your car also counts).

Code: Down, Up, Left, Left, Right, Down, Left, Up, Down.

Interstate Ambulance — Spawns an Interstate ambulance.

Unlock requirement: Discover the Interstate ambulance in the Progress Menu.

Code: Unconfirmed.

Airboat 09 — Spawns an Airboat 09.

Unlock requirement: Complete 5 survival challenges.

Code: Unconfirmed.

Bravado Banshee — Spawns a Bravado Banshee.

Unlock requirement: Complete all combat challenges.

Code: Unconfirmed.

Tuff BMX — Spawns a Tuff BMX.

Unlock requirement: Complete 5 fitness challenges.

Code: Unconfirmed.

Maibatsu Boomazoom — Spawns a Maibatsu Boomazoom.

Unlock requirement: Complete 5 shopping challenges.

Code: Left, Up, Right, Down, Left, Left, Up, Left.

Nagasaki Carbon RS — Spawns a Nagasaki Carbon RS.

Unlock requirement: Complete all exploration challenges.

Code: Unconfirmed.

1965 Vapid Dominator — Spawns a 1965 Vapid Dominator.

Unlock requirement: Complete all fitness challenges.

Code: Unconfirmed.

Progen Emerus — Spawns a Progen Emerus.

Unlock requirement: Complete all vehicle challenges.

Code: Unconfirmed.

Inflatable Flamingo — Spawns an inflatable flamingo.

Unlock requirement: Destroy 50 flamingos using illegal substances.

Code: Unconfirmed.

MTL Pumper — Spawns an MTL Pumper.

Unlock requirement: Discover the MTL Pumper in the Progress Menu.

Code: Left, Up, Right, Down, Left, Right, Right, Up.

Vapid Stanier G2 Taxi — Spawns a Vapid Stanier G2 taxi.

Unlock requirement: Complete 5 sports challenges.

Code: Unconfirmed.

Hauners P-996 Lazer — Spawns a Hauners P-996 Lazer.

Unlock requirement: Complete all challenges.

Code: Unconfirmed.

HVY Bulldozer — Spawns an HVY Bulldozer.

Unlock requirement: Discover the HVY Bulldozer in the Progress Menu.

Code: Left, Up, Right, Down, Left, Right, Right, Down.

Lapwing Mallard — Spawns a Lapwing Mallard.

Unlock requirement: Complete 5 vehicle challenges.

Code: Unconfirmed.

Brimstone Golfer — Spawns a Brimstone Golfer.

Unlock requirement: Complete all sports challenges.

Code: Unconfirmed.

Hauners Rhino Tank — Spawns a Hauners Rhino tank.

Unlock requirement: Complete all survival challenges.

Code: Unconfirmed.

Maibatsu Sanchez — Spawns a Maibatsu Sanchez.

Unlock requirement: Complete 5 criminal challenges.

Code: Unconfirmed.

Nagasaki Sea Sparrow — Spawns a Nagasaki Sea Sparrow.

Unlock requirement: Complete 5 exploration challenges.

Code: Unconfirmed.

Speeder 700 GT — Spawns a Speeder 700 GT.

Unlock requirement: Complete 5 combat challenges.

Code: Unconfirmed.

Truffade Thrax — Spawns a Truffade Thrax.

Unlock requirement: Complete all shopping challenges.

Code: Unconfirmed.

Western Zombie Bobber — Spawns a Western Zombie Bobber.

Unlock requirement: Complete all criminal challenges.

Code: Unconfirmed.

You can spawn certain vehicles in GTA 6 using the corresponding cheats.

Complete List of World Cheats

Advance Time — Moves the time of day forward.

Unlock requirement: Find 10 collectible watches.

Code: Unconfirmed.

Stop Time — Stops the time of day from advancing.

Unlock requirement: Find 20 collectible watches.

Code: Unconfirmed.

Change Weather — Changes the weather conditions.

Unlock requirement: Complete the story.

Code: Down, Right, Up, Down, Right, Up, Right.

List of GTA 6 Visual Filter Cheats

Golden Hour — Applies a golden filter with a widescreen format.

Unlock requirement: Spend 4 hours holding hands with your partner.

Code: Unconfirmed.

Powdered Sugar — Turns the world white and adds sparkling effects.

Unlock requirement: Scan all space debris using WAiNK.

Code: Unconfirmed.

Pinhole — Applies a filter that simulates a pinhole camera.

Unlock requirement: Complete 25 criminal gang operations with your partner.

Code: Unconfirmed.

Neon Jungle — Adds neon sparkles to the world.

Unlock requirement: Discover all 16 Girlypop vehicles.

Code: Unconfirmed.

Yesteryear — Applies a filter that simulates a black-and-white CRT television image.

Unlock requirement: Discover Ridgeway.

Code: Unconfirmed.

Cataclysm — Fills the world with thick, dark smoke.

Unlock requirement: Discover the Martha’s Vamos in the Progress Menu.

Code: Down, Down, Up, Right, Right, Up, Left, Left, Right, Right.

Videotape — Applies a filter that simulates the image of a videotape.

Unlock requirement: Complete 50 activities with your partner.

Code: Unconfirmed.

Dark Mirror — Flips the world vertically and turns it black.

Unlock requirement: Earn $500,000 by selling vehicles.

Code: Unconfirmed.

Migraine — Applies a blurry, distorted filter.

Unlock requirement: Survive for 6 minutes with a 6-star Wanted Level.

Code: Unconfirmed.

Dollhouse — Applies a filter with intense colors and a narrow aspect ratio.

Unlock requirement: Spend 8 hours with your partner.

Code: Down, Down, Up, Right, Right, Up, Left, Left, Down, Right.

Bubblegum — Tints the world purple and yellow and adds sparkling effects.

Unlock requirement: Find all 24 collectible Vice City flamingo cards.

Code: Unconfirmed.

Fast Forward — Applies motion blur and speeds up the movement of clouds.

Unlock requirement: Complete 50 meditation sessions.

Code: Unconfirmed.

Grand Theft Auto VI lets players change visual filters and map conditions using cheats.

Fisheye — Applies a fisheye filter.

Unlock requirement: Catch 100 fish.

Code: Unconfirmed.

Faded Glory — Applies a filter that simulates the image of a color CRT television.

Unlock requirement: Rob 50 stores with your partner.

Code: Down, Down, Up, Right, Right, Up, Left, Left, Left, Right.

Pixel Art — Applies a pixelated filter to the image.

Unlock requirement: Earn $250,000 by selling collectibles.

Code: Unconfirmed.

Hellscape — Tints the world red and orange and adds a heat distortion effect.

Unlock requirement: Steal 100 police vehicles.

Code: Unconfirmed.

As you can see, the codes for many cheats are still unknown. The good news is that the Grand Theft Auto 6 Progress Menu displays the corresponding combination once you meet the unlock requirements.

But tell us: Are you planning to use cheats in the game? Which one caught your attention the most? Let us know in the comments!