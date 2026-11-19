WHAT YOU NEED TO KNOW:

The government of Soledad de Graciano Sánchez, San Luis Potosí, will organize a public event to celebrate the launch of GTA 6 .

A streamer will play the game on a giant screen, interact with the community, and host activities and giveaways.

Free copies of the game will be raffled off among attendees.

The event will take place on November 19 at 6:00 PM at the Centro Integral para la Capacitación y el Deporte (CICADE).

Video game passion has been part of Mexico for decades. And although negative stereotypes about gamers still persist, some government initiatives are also emerging to promote this form of entertainment.

One example is what a Mexican municipality has planned to celebrate the launch of Grand Theft Auto 6. Rockstar Games’ release is a major event for the industry and its fans, and the idea of celebrating it with a live event and an audience came from an unexpected place.

The municipal government has organized a launch celebration featuring a giant screen, a live streamer, activities, and free copies of the game for some lucky attendees.

Soledad de Graciano Sánchez Government Will Welcome GTA 6

The launch of GTA 6 is undoubtedly the biggest video game event of the year, and players around the world are getting ready to enjoy Rockstar Games’ latest release.

However, some fans will celebrate in a different way, as their local government recognizes the importance of this launch. Through a post on the official Facebook account of the Municipal Youth Institute, the government of Soledad de Graciano Sánchez, San Luis Potosí, announced its GTA 6 launch event.

The gathering will take place tomorrow, November 19, at the Centro Integral para la Capacitación y el Deporte (CICADE) at 6:00 PM. This cultural and sports venue will host a Vice City-themed night, during which a streamer will play Grand Theft Auto 6 live on a giant screen and interact with the community.

There will also be a raffle for free copies of GTA 6 and various activities inspired by Rockstar Games’ title.

El evento de GTA 6 en San Luis Potosí

The GTA 6 event in San Luis Potosí.

How Can You Win a Free Copy of GTA 6 at This Event?

In addition to the raffle, which will give some players the chance to take home a free copy of Rockstar Games’ new release,

one lucky attendee will receive the game onstage in front of the community.

According to the details published on the official website, the steps to enter are as follows: