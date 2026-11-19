WHAT YOU NEED TO KNOW

Take-Two Interactive is open to the idea of a movie or TV series based on GTA .

Company CEO Strauss Zelnick highlights the importance of having creative teams that genuinely feel passionate about the project.

Grand Theft Auto 6 is on track to become one of the biggest launches in entertainment history.

GTA 6 is a unique video game, the kind of release that only comes around once every 10 years or so. Excitement surrounding the project has reached levels rarely seen in the history of the industry, but could the franchise make the same impact in movies or television? It is certainly possible.

The fact that Grand Theft Auto could make the jump to another medium doesn’t necessarily mean it will happen. However, the head of Take-Two Interactive, the parent company of Rockstar Games, has left the door open to that possibility. He was also very clear about the conditions that would need to be met before such a production could receive the green light.

Strauss Zelnick Discusses the Possibility of a Grand Theft Auto Adaptation

GTA 6 is on track to become one of the biggest successes in video game history, so the next step for the franchise could be to expand its horizons and try to conquer movies and television. But would the people behind the series actually be interested in exploring another medium?

Strauss Zelnick, CEO of Take-Two Interactive, discussed the subject during his appearance on the latest episode of The David Rubenstein Show. The executive said he was open to the possibility of creating a Grand Theft Auto adaptation, but only under the right circumstances.

The executive emphasized that the company is very protective of its intellectual properties and explained that it would only consider making movies or TV series based on its franchises if its creative teams genuinely believed in the project and felt they had something meaningful to offer fans.

“We are very careful because we are a creative company, so our goal is to create the best entertainment in the world, something we are always proud of. We would make a movie or a TV series based on our intellectual property if our creative teams were passionate about it and believed they could somehow connect with our consumers,” the Take-Two Interactive CEO said.

Strauss Zelnick explained that the “bar is very high to achieve that,” adding that “there is always the risk of failure” when adapting a franchise to another medium. Although he doesn’t rule out the possibility of creating an adaptation of Grand Theft Auto or another franchise, he insists that the company must be “very, very selective.”

The owners of GTA are open to a movie or TV adaptation.

Grand Theft Auto 6 Is Dominating the Entertainment Industry

In recent years, we have seen major video game franchises make the jump to another medium with great success. The live-action series The Last of Us received very positive reviews and attracted excellent viewership, while the recent Resident Evil adaptation broke records.

Those are just a couple of examples, but the list goes on, from The Super Mario Galaxy Movie to Fallout. Of course, it’s easy to imagine a movie or TV show based on Grand Theft Auto becoming a major phenomenon, given the franchise’s enormous relevance in pop culture.

Rockstar Games also has another equally popular franchise: Red Dead Redemption. Actor Jack Black previously claimed that the cowboy-themed video game has a better story than The Last of Us, while Henry Cavill has declared himself a fan of the sequel and expressed his desire to take part in a live-action adaptation.

In any case, it’s clear that Grand Theft Auto doesn’t need movies or television to reach a massive audience. GTA 6 is estimated to have already surpassed 12 million units sold, generating more than $1.5 billion in revenue. All of this happened during its preorder period alone. Analysts predict that it will have a bigger launch than the upcoming Avengers: Doomsday.

Grand Theft Auto 6 could become the most successful entertainment product of 2026, surpassing Avengers: Doomsday.

But tell us: Would you like to see an adaptation of the franchise? Let us know in the comments!