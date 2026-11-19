WHAT YOU NEED TO KNOW:

Rockstar removed interactions with prostitutes from GTA 6 , a feature that appeared in previous installments.

The change aligns with the story of Lucia Caminos and Jason Duval, which focuses on their relationship.

Strip clubs will still be featured, although other adult content has been modified or removed.

These adjustments aim to maintain narrative consistency without abandoning the franchise’s mature content.

Just hours before the release of Grand Theft Auto VI, official details are revealing the changes the game brings compared to previous installments in the franchise.

From GTA III to GTA V, interactions with prostitutes became iconic and a symbol of the franchise’s irreverent nature, especially considering that these games are intended for adult audiences.

However, the upcoming release introduces an important change: players will no longer be able to engage in these activities, at least not in the way longtime fans of the series are accustomed to.

Rockstar Removed Interactions With Prostitutes From GTA 6 for This Reason

For years, Grand Theft Auto players had fun with, laughed at, and were amazed by the ways they could interact with prostitutes in Liberty City, Vice City, and Los Santos.

At some point before GTA 6 launched, it was expected that this feature would return in the new installment. However, that won’t be the case. Rockstar decided to change its approach to this type of content and removed the interactions as players previously knew them.

In earlier games, players could request these services while driving a car. All they had to do was pick someone up, drive to a secluded location, and wait for the sequence to begin.

The company (via VideoArtGame on X) revealed that this and other types of content that had been part of the franchise for years were removed or modified to maintain consistency with the story of its protagonists, Lucia Caminos and Jason Duval:

“GTAVI is a game about a couple in trouble, lovers on the run. While we’ve come a long way from previous GTA titles, everything we’ve implemented has been done to support the spirit of the story we wanted to tell. Many aspects of previous titles aren’t present in GTA VI, but the elements we’ve included we believe are all necessary and complementary to the feeling and motivations we wanted to highlight as you play through Jason and Lucia’s story.”

Say goodbye to this type of interaction in GTA 6.

Does GTA 6 Have Adult Content?

Considering that this is a video game intended for adults and that, in theory, it should be kept away from anyone who doesn’t meet its age rating, you should know that this type of content is still present in the game.

Los clubes de striptease son la opción si buscas este tipo de contenido

Strip clubs are the place to go if you’re looking for this kind of content.

As revealed in Rockstar’s previous trailers, strip clubs are featured in the game, and this is where players will find its more risqué activities. In other words, the franchise isn’t completely abandoning this aspect of its content, which has been part of the IP for more than 20 years.

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