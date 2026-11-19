WHAT YOU NEED TO KNOW:

PlayStation Network suffered an outage hours before the highly anticipated launch of GTA 6 , preventing users from signing in and downloading the game.

The game’s digital-only release and enormous demand appear to have overwhelmed the platform.

Sony acknowledged the problems and is working to restore the service, while asking users to be patient.

Sony recommended preloading GTA 6 starting November 10 to avoid congestion.

Grand Theft Auto 6 is just hours away from its debut, and given that it is the most anticipated video game in history, many expected digital platforms to experience some problems.

Since the game is being released entirely in digital format—its so-called physical edition includes a code rather than a disc—millions of players are downloading the title right now, especially after reading reviews that have made it the highest-rated game in history.

However, this is already having consequences. Players are reporting that PlayStation Network is down, creating a nightmare for those eager to start playing the game.

Players Report PlayStation Network Problems: Here’s What We Know

A few moments ago, PlayStation users began reporting a series of problems with PlayStation Network on social media and forums.

According to the information available so far, users are having trouble signing in, accessing the PlayStation Store, and downloading games. This is a major issue right now, as millions of players are trying to download GTA 6.

Downdetector reported that users had been experiencing PlayStation Network problems since 10:08 AM EST on November 18.

Although the specific cause remains unknown, Sony has already acknowledged the issue. The company’s official status website displays the following message:

“You may have difficulty launching games, applications, or other network features. We are working to resolve the issue as soon as possible. Thank you for your patience.”

PlayStation Network went down just hours before the debut of GTA 6.

Sony Had Warned About Potential Problems With Its Digital Platform Ahead of Rockstar Games’ Launch

Although the PlayStation Network outage is frustrating for players, especially at this particular moment, it is something Sony had anticipated a couple of weeks ago.

The Japanese company recommended that users preload GTA 6 starting November 10 to avoid issues like the ones currently affecting the platform ahead of the game’s launch.

Since this is the most anticipated game in history and its preorders have reached multimillion figures, PlayStation’s digital platform is likely experiencing heavy congestion right now, with most users trying to download GTA 6 as quickly as possible.

According to official information, PlayStation is already working on a solution to the problem affecting its digital platform. For now, players will simply have to wait for everything to return to normal.

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