Despite recent price hikes, plan restructuring, and other controversial moves, Crunchyroll continues to be one of the premier destinations for anime and film streaming. Following the playbook of industry giants like Netflix, the platform has doubled down on videogames, which has now reached an important milestone.

It is the Crunchyroll Game Vault, a free perk bundled with all Mega Fan and Ultimate Fan subscriptions. The vault grants access to several games, many of which are rooted in beloved anime properties such as Bleach, Psycho-Pass, RWBY, and Steins;Gate.





Crunchyroll Has 101 New Videogames Available at No Additional Cost

The program first launched in late 2023 under Sony’s ownership, rolling out to more than 200 countries with a sizable day-one catalog. Since then, the company has expanded the library, though a controversial price adjustment for Mexico and other regions in early 2026 dampened enthusiasm for the feature. In an effort to soften the blow, Crunchyroll accelerated its game releases, reaching 80 free titles by February.

The stated target for the Crunchyroll Game Vault was 100 games by summer 2026 and it has delivered. 3 new games have recently joined the lineup, pushing the total to 101. The majority of these offerings are directly tied to anime franchises.

Access to the vault remains exclusive to Mega Fan and Ultimate Fan tiers. Subscribers can enjoy the games across multiple platforms and can play them on mobile devices via touch controls, or on PC through a web browser with keyboard, mouse, or a compatible controller

Among the newest arrivals, Baki Hanma: Blood Arena stands out as a Punch-Out!!!-style fighter that brings the brutal charisma of Keisuke Itagaki’s martial-arts manga to life.

Equally compelling is Beyblade X Xone, a competitive battling game centered on spinning-top duels. The latest release is Battle Chef Brigade, a puzzle-solving and cooking game.

More Games Will Be Arriving on Crunchyroll Soon

Crunchyroll has already confirmed five additional titles that will be coming to the vault developed by external studios including TinyBuild and Square Enix.

Chief among them is Streets of Rage 4, the acclaimed beat-’em-up from DotEmu, alongside Shovel Knight Pocket Dungeon, a puzzle-action spin-off of the indie classic.

The full incoming slate includes:

Little Goody Two Shoes (Square Enix)

ReStory: Chill Electronics Repairs (TinyBuild)

Shovel Knight Pocket Dungeon (Yacht Club Games)

Snufkin: Melody of Moominvalley (Raw Fury)

Streets of Rage 4 (DotEmu)

Crunchyroll is also investing in original intellectual property through its in-house Crunchyroll Games label. These exclusive titles are expected to be reserved for subscribers, with more details coming in late 2026. The first such project, Bananya Buddies, has already opened its registration window.

Currently, the Game Vault boasts a diverse mix of recognizable franchises, including Metal Slug Tactics, Street Fighter Duel, River City Girls, RWBY, Shantae and the Seven Sirens, Shin Chan, Classroom of the Elite, and Gungrave. A complete catalog is available for viewing on this Crunchyroll page.

Through this initiative, Crunchyroll aims to attract gaming enthusiasts while deepening engagement among its existing anime and movie fanbase. However, the service has recently drawn backlash for scaling back its online store and phasing out much of its physical merchandise.

Do you play the free games included with your Crunchyroll subscription? Which one is your favorite? Share your thoughts in the comments below.