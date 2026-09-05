The official announcement of Dragon Ball Xenoverse 3 earlier this year excited the fanbase, and anticipation has only continued to build. As the direct sequel to the 2017 hit, the game carries enormous expectations and almost immediately, one question rose above the rest: will Moro Arc characters appear in the game?

The Galactic Patrol saga, as it is formally known, ranks among the most beloved storylines in Toyotaro’s Dragon Ball Super manga. The arc follows Goku and Vegeta as they team up with galactic patrol officer Merus to take on Moro, a fearsome sorcerer who resurfaces after a long imprisonment.

Will Dragon Ball Xenoverse 3 Include Moro Arc Characters? Yes, But There’s a Caveat

This story arc, considered by many to be one of the most exciting of the series’ new era, will finally receive an animated adaptation from Toei Animation. As such, fans are wondering if Moro and other characters who play a prominent role in this saga will appear in the next game in the franchise.

Dragon Ball Xenoverse 3 producer Masayuki Hirano recently addressed the idea in an interview with TheGamer, where he reflected on the sequel’s development and shared insights into his experience working closely with original manga creator Akira Toriyama.

When asked whether players should anticipate an adaptation of The Galactic Patrol, Hirano offered a measured response. While the arc will eventually make its way into the action-RPG, it will not be part of the base game when Xenoverse 3 launches in 2027.

According to Hirano, the anime adaptation of the Moro Arc was announced after development on Xenoverse 3 had already begun, meaning the team did not initially plan to include that material. However, he confirmed that post-launch support and DLC is already under consideration.

“Yes, of course we’re already thinking about it. But the Galactic Patrol Arc was announced after development of the game began, so it won’t be there at launch. We want to introduce constant updates and DLC to Xenoverse 3, so in that sense, this will be one of the first updates,” he said.

While the absence of the Moro Arc at launch is undeniably disappointing, fans can take comfort in knowing that the development team is actively exploring ways to bring it to the game later. Future DLC is expected to include Moro, Merus, Ultra Instinct Goku, and other characters from that storyline.

Akira Toriyama Was Involved in the Creation of Dragon Ball Xenoverse 3

The Dragon Ball Super: Galactic Patrol anime is already in production, though no official release window has been set. Recent reports suggest a late 2027 premiere, which aligns with the scheduled broadcast of Dragon Ball Super: Beerus, a remake of the 2015 original series, set to begin in October 2026.

Regarding Xenoverse 3, Hirano revealed that Akira Toriyama contributed original story material and new narrative concepts for the project. The development team felt this fresh content was perfect for a sequel.

“I can’t say which was first- the idea of 3 or his story- but the story fits the Xenoverse series really well,” Hirano explained. He also emphasized the studio’s commitment to honoring Toriyama’s legacy, following the mangaka’s passing in 2024.

“As a fan of Toriyama-sensei, it’s been a great honor for me,” he says, grinning. “It was really nice to be able to work with him, and we worked together on Kakarot as well. He would answer every question we asked, and every response he gave was so precious and interesting. This was especially true for Xenoverse 3, as he introduced this new setting and story,” he said.

Hirano also offered additional glimpses into the game’s design. He noted that Goku’s absence from promotional trailers is intentional and tied to narrative choices, though he stopped short of revealing the reasoning. He further clarified that the project is not directly connected to Dragon Ball Online, the MMORPG also set in the franchise’s future.

Dragon Ball Xenoverse 3 was a standout reveal during the State of Play Japan event held on Thursday, September 3. The official trailer confirmed that the sequel will feature 6 unique races, including the debut of an android archetype, and will allow players to learn skills, techniques, and transformations from a total of 130 characters.

Tell us, would you like to see Moro, Merus, and other characters from The Galactic Patrol join the Xenoverse 3 roster? Share your thoughts in the comments below.