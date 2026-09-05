The Last of Us remains one of the most polarizing and enduring franchises in modern gaming. With only 2mainline entries and a single piece of DLC to its name, the series remains relevant thanks to the live-action series and original game remakes. Now, it appears Naughty Dog is quietly preparing its next major moves.

In a recent interview with The Washington Post, writer-director Neil Druckmann discussed his involvement in the upcoming third season of the HBO series and offered rare glimpses into what lies ahead for the PlayStation-exclusive saga.

Neil Druckmann Claims He Is Not Involved in Live-Action Series

Over the past few years, video game adaptations have enjoyed a remarkable renaissance, and The Last of Us was widely seen as a crown jewel in that movement. The first season, starring Pedro Pascal and Bella Ramsey, drew massive audiences and near-universal critical acclaim.

The second season, however, proved far more contentious. Several narrative choices alienated a portion of the fanbase, many of whom already found the source material from the 2020 game deeply divisive. While viewership remained strong throughout, ratings notably tapered off during the latter half of the season.

Despite the mixed reception, the series has not been canceled. Production on new episodes is already underway. Yet for better or worse, neither Druckmann nor any other Naughty Dog creative is contributing to those efforts.

This separation was first confirmed last year, when Druckmann announced he would be stepping back from the live-action project to concentrate fully on game development including the studio’s upcoming sci-fi title, Intergalactic: The Heretic Prophet. Showrunner Craig Mazin will assume sole creative control over the HBO series, which is now expected to conclude with its third season.

During his Washington Post interview, Druckmann acknowledged that some fans would be disappointed by his departure and that no other Naughty Dog staff members were involved in crafting the new episodes.

“I wasn’t involved in shaping this season’s creative direction, and Naughty Dog did not have a creative role in the direction of this season. So, I can’t personally speak to how production is progressing,” he said.

Previously, Druckmann had been deeply involved in the television adaptation serving as a consultant, co-writing several episodes, and directing two installments across the first two seasons. However, he is no longer a part of the project.





Naughty Dog Confirms New The Last of Us Projects

For many franchise loyalists, Druckmann’s withdrawal from the series is a worrying sign. A significant part of the community has voiced distrust toward Mazin, who is believed to have been behind several of the most controversial alterations introduced in Season 2.

To avoid any confusion, Druckmann clarified that Naughty Dog remains in charge of the franchise’s upcoming projects. He confirmed that the company still owns the IP and confirmed some projects are in development.

“It’s important for us to note that as the creator of the games, Naughty Dog is still the steward of this IP and even though this might be the end of this adaptation, we’re not done with ‘The Last of Us.’ There’s a couple of projects in the works that, when the time is right, I’m very excited to talk about,” he explained.

Druckmann offered no further details, leaving plenty of room for speculation. It remains unclear whether these projects include a long-rumored third installment, a revival of the canceled multiplayer spin-off, or something entirely unexpected. Notably, he had hinted just months earlier that The Last of Us Part III could very well become a reality.

For now, the only officially announced Naughty Dog title is Intergalactic: The Heretic Prophet, a sci-fi venture that was conspicuously absent from the most recent State of Play presentation, though the studio recently confirmed that the game has been finished.

Are you eager for more entries in The Last of Us franchise or would you prefer to see original ideas? Share your thoughts in the comments below.

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