Physical media is increasingly hanging in the balance, and all signs point to it becoming obsolete. PlayStation is seen as the primary driver of this shift, having announced plans to cease production of disc-based games within the next two years. In response, the gaming community has voiced strong opposition to a fully digital ecosystem, organizing a worldwide boycott to push back against this trajectory.

The “economic blackout” was initially conceived as a temporary, week-long demonstration. However, the organizers behind the movement soon recognized that a more sustained effort would be required so they are now calling on players to remain disconnected until Sony “realizes its mistake”.

The PlayStation Boycott to Save the Physical Format Has Begun

Following Sony’s revelation that it intends to phase out physical game production by 2028, many users on social media went beyond mere complaints, launching the “No Disc, No Buy” campaign, which urges gamers to abstain from purchasing digital titles as a form of protest.

Some players have canceled their PlayStation Plus subscriptions and flooded Sony’s official social media channels and YouTube posts with critical comments. The most coordinated boycott effort to date kicked off this past weekend, incorporating a key strategic shift.

At the end of July, Does It Play?, a group dedicated to video game preservation and the defense of physical media, first floated the idea of an economic blackout. The proposal encouraged gamers to avoid PS Store purchases, cancel subscriptions, log out of their accounts, and refrain from online play.

The boycott officially began on Sunday, August 23, 2026, and while the initial plan called for a one-week hiatus, the group has since revised its stance, now urging participants to stay offline “until Sony realizes its mistake.”

As such, the economic blackout has transformed into an ongoing strike that will persist unless PlayStation fully reverses its plans. Does It Play? confirmed this in a series of follow-up posts, calling on players across all regions to join the protest under the hashtag #PSBlackout.

“No purchase, no playing, no log in on PlayStation platforms. Keep it up until they stop killing physical media and address the lack of customer rights in the digital space!” the group stated in a post on X.

PlayStation Boycott Will Be Useless, Analysts Say

To clarify the movement’s objectives, the group reiterated that the protest has no fixed endpoint and encouraged supporters to remain engaged for as long as possible. And though the initiative is a good idea, it may not have the desired results.

A review of the #PSBlackout hashtag reveals that many users have indeed pledged their support. In the comment sections of Does It Play?’s posts, a substantial number of players have voiced their frustration with Sony and confirmed their intention to participate.

At the same time, however, there are plenty of counter-posts from users mocking the effort, with some even sharing screenshots of themselves logged into PSN. One player even asked whether the boycott could be postponed to accommodate participation in the Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 4 Beta.

Prominent industry analyst Serkan Toto weighed in on the matter months ago, predicting that Sony would not yield to fan pressure despite the backlash. According to Toto, the company anticipated the negative reception and player protests would be useless.

“Sony has over 120 million active PlayStation users. Around 50 million people subscribe to PlayStation Plus. As a thought experiment, let’s say 500,000 cancel in protest, that would be just 1% of that business gone — of course not enough for Sony to start rethinking. Digital is just too lucrative,” he said.

Sony’s Chief Financial Officer, Lin Tao, has already confirmed that the company intends to proceed with its plans to abandon physical media, regardless of online complaints.

What do you think about this boycott? Do you think it will work? Share your thoughts in the comments below.

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