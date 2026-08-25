Physical video games remain a fixture on store shelves, yet not every box actually contains a disc or cartridge. This is because the industry has been increasingly using different formats that heavily depend on more and more digital downloads.

This change has sparked growing unease among collectors and preservationists, who argue that purchasing a case only to find a download code is not the same as a physical game.

Now, a high-profile multiplatform release has prompted a video game shop to take a decisive stand as the store has opted to reject the version headed to shelves.

Modern Warfare 4: Boxed Game with No Disc or Cartridge

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 4 is set to launch on PlayStation 5, Xbox Series consoles, and Nintendo Switch 2 this October. However, its boxed edition carries a catch that is likely to frustrate fans eager to expand their physical collections.

The “physical” version is actually a code-in-box release, offering a download token instead of a playable cartridge or disc.

For the Nintendo Switch 2 variant, the publisher has also chosen not to use Nintendo’s Game-Key Card format, meaning players will have no choice but to download the full title over the internet.

This decision proved strong enough to move a video game shop to announce that it will outright refuse to carry the title.

Retailer Defends Physical Format

In a public statement, the store Video Games Plus made it clear that it views these code-in-box releases as a troubling departure from what physical gaming should represent.

The retailer pointed to other upcoming releases including Grand Theft Auto VI for PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X|S, as well as Diablo IV for Nintendo Switch 2 as evidence of a trend it finds concerning.

“The future of physical gaming ought to worry every enthusiast who cares about the format,” the store remarked.

It then reaffirmed its position without ambiguity: “And if it’s just a box with a download code inside, VGP won’t be carrying it. We believe physical games should actually be physical games.

With Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 4 slated for an October 23 release, this controversy may give some players pause before buying the physical case.

Would you buy a game with only a download code? Do you think that stores should reject titles with no disc or cartridge? Share your thoughts in the comments below.

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