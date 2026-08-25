Take-Two Interactive and Rockstar Games have launched an intensive effort to track down CyberLeek, the individual or group responsible for the recent Grand Theft Auto VI leaks. However, one player who appears to have no direct connection to the breach has found himself entangled in the controversy after correctly predicting the exact date of the leaks.

In a cryptic post, Reddit user PilotX1970 claimed that August 18 would bring significant developments regarding GTA VI, which was the exact date when CyberLeek started posting material on social media and forums.

The coincidence did not go unnoticed by Take-Two and Rockstar. According to PilotX1970, he received an unexpected visit this week from a lawyer representing the companies, who arrived at his residence to question him about his prior knowledge of the leaks.

Did a Player Predict the GTA VI Leaks?

PilotX1970’s case began a month before the leaks even happened. In a message on Reddit, he wrote: “Don’t ask me how I know. If you don’t believe me, come back on that date (August 18) and you’ll see,” stoking anticipation among GTA VI fans.

When CyberLeek proceeded to release gameplay footage across multiple forums and social media platforms on that very day, the accuracy of his prediction left the community stunned.

When pressed by other users on how he had obtained his information, PilotX1970 responded enigmatically: “It’s not about what you know, but who you know.” That remark only fueled speculation, and when asked if he had any connection to the hacker, he claimed CyberLeek was “a friend of a friend.”

As the situation escalated, both Take-Two and Rockstar initiated formal legal proceedings to uncover CyberLeek’s identity. In response, the hacker issued a defiant threat, warning that if the pursuit continued, he would release a fully playable build of GTA VI for PC, potentially allowing millions to experience the title long before its scheduled console debut.

It remains unclear whether PilotX1970 possessed insider knowledge of CyberLeek’s plans or if his prediction was merely luck. Regardless, the scandal has now placed him squarely under the scrutiny of the companies involved. In a recent update, the player claimed that a lawyer from Rockstar and Take-Two traveled to his home to interrogate him about his possible ties to the leak.

Rockstar Games’ Lawyer Visits Home of Player Who Predicted Leaks

In a video shared on X (formerly Twitter), the user identifying himself as PilotX1970 clarified that his original post was never meant to foretell a leak, it was simply a guess about the release date of the game’s third trailer.

“I accidentally guessed the GTA VI leaks while predicting that trailer 3 would come out on a Tuesday in mid-August. Bad luck, I guess,” he wrote.

The video also purported to show excerpts from his conversation with the visiting attorney. Some members of the gaming community have accepted the video as authentic, noting that similar tactics have been used by game publishers in the past to identify leakers.

However, others are starting to think the story is fake. Critics point out that PilotX1970 began soliciting donations shortly after sharing his story, leading many to believe he may be exploiting the situation for personal gain.

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