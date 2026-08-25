One Piece fans had plenty to celebrate over the weekend, as the franchise unveiled a wave of exciting announcements: from a new film series to additional casting news for the Netflix live-action show’s third season. However, there was also some bad news.

Earlier speculation has now been confirmed and Eiichiro Oda’s manga will go on a sudden, unplanned break. As a result, fans eager to follow the developments of the Elbaph Arc, currently undergoing some of its most important moments, will have to wait a little bit longer.

One Piece Will Come Back September 2026 After a Pause

Chapter 1191 was officially published on August 23, 2026, in issue 39 of Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump magazine. This episode showed the continuation of the battle between the fearsome villain Nerona Imu and Luffy, who is struggling despite fighting alongside his allies.

It’s easy to see why fans are very excited to find out what happens next, as we are facing one of the crucial moments of the Elbaph arc. Sadly, the delay will be longer because the official manga will take a short rest and return only next month

Oda has confirmed that no new chapter will appear next week, meaning Issue 40 of the magazine will feature no One Piece content.

However, Chapter 1192 is slated for release on September 6, 2026, in Issue 42 of Weekly Shonen Jump. While a one-week delay may seem minor, it marks the second interruption in less than a month.

In recent months, Oda has taken more breaks, often releasing just three chapters per month. This situation has only heightened the frustration of readers who are desperate to see how the Elbaph storyline progresses.

Barring further announcements, the current schedule suggests Chapter 1193 will follow on September 13 and Chapter 1194 on September 20. If the three-chapter-per-month pattern holds, another break is likely to occur at the end of September, with the series picking back up in October.

Oda’s health struggles over the past few years have been well documented, which is why there have been several hiatuses lately. Additionally, the mangaka remains deeply involved in the production of Netflix’s live-action adaptation, currently filming in South Africa.

Season 3 of the live-action series, starring Iñaki Godoy, Emily Rudd, Taz Skylar, and Mackenyu, is expected to arrive on the streaming platform in 2027. Once Oda’s consulting duties wind down, Eiichiro Oda may start releasing chapters more frequently

New One Piece Movies and Content on the Horizon

Despite the current hiatus, the One Piece franchise shows no signs of slowing down. Toei Animation’s ongoing anime adaptation continues to air, though it has transitioned from a weekly schedule to a seasonal release model meaning a pause for the animated series is also on the horizon. However, additional episodes are already planned for next year.

In 2027, fans can also anticipate a full remake of the original East Blue Saga, produced by Wit Studio and set to debut on Netflix in February of that year, though an exact premiere date has yet to be confirmed. Around the same time, Season 3 of the live-action adaptation will also land on the service.

Lastly, the One Piece Day 2026 event, held from August 22 to 23, confirmed two new feature films. The first will adapt the God Valley Arc and is scheduled for a Japanese theatrical release in summer 2027; the second, titled BAAD, is planned for a 2029 debut.

What do you make of these recurring breaks? Are you excited about this manga’s future? Share your thoughts in the comments below.

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