WHAT YOU NEED TO KNOW:

Rockstar Games is working to prevent unauthorized versions of GTA 6 from being developed for PC.

The studio managed to shut down one of the projects attempting to take advantage of CyberLeek’s leaks.

The person in charge of the project decided to abandon it following the developer’s actions.

CyberLeek resurfaced this week to fulfill its promise and leak the executable file for Grand Theft Auto VI (GTA 6), taken from an Xbox version of the game. This has allowed the modding community to start working on an unofficial PC port.

Of course, Rockstar Games hasn’t been sitting idly by. The company obviously wants to stop an illegal version of GTA 6 from making its way to computers and possibly consoles. In fact, it has already made its first move to shut down the project and prevent piracy from affecting its popular title, which, according to estimates, has already sold more than 44 million copies.

Its efforts have paid off, as the company recently dealt a major blow to the development of the GTA 6 PC port. As a result, one of its creators threw in the towel and decided to abandon the project.

GTA VI podría llegar a PC a principios de 2026, opina director de Corsair

Rockstar Tries to Stop the Development of the Unofficial GTA 6 PC Port

CyberLeek recently made the executable file for GTA 6 public, corresponding to version 1.0.2.1 for Xbox Series X|S. This file opens the door to the development of illegal ports of the game, as a previous build had already been leaked and used by modders to launch a project that has put Rockstar Games on edge.

The project now facing trouble is Project Leonida, the name of the unofficial GTA 6 PC port. Rockstar has taken action to prevent its development from being completed. This comes after those behind the project showed significant progress, including footage of the game running and its opening sequence playing, albeit with some issues.

However, the project’s future is now uncertain, as the developer managed to halt its progress with a single move. Specifically, Rockstar succeeded in shutting down Project Leonida’s Discord server, prompting the project’s lead developer to walk away.

Modder NotRexed confirmed on social media that Project Leonida’s Discord server was now a thing of the past because Rockstar had stepped in. In response, he decided to abandon development of the unofficial GTA 6 PC port.

“I’m done, guys. I’m sorry. I really want to create cool things, but things I can’t control always get in the way, so I’m stepping down. Thank you to everyone, especially those on Discord, who gave me this opportunity,” NotRexed said.

He later explained that he was tired of dealing with the community’s demands and that the pressures of everyday life were preventing him from continuing development. NotRexed deleted his GitHub repositories, so this appears to be the definitive end of Project Leonida, although someone else could still take over development.

“Rockstar shutting down my server was only part of the problem. As I’ve said before, I’m a 15-year-old kid. It’s already hard enough balancing school and sports without having to put up with middle-aged men yelling at you and complaining on Discord. Goodbye,” NotRexed concluded.

The unofficial GTA 6 PC port has halted development following Rockstar Games’ actions.

The Threat of an Illegal GTA 6 Port Is Still Out There

Rockstar has a lot of work ahead if it wants to prevent an unofficial port of its open-world game from being released and potentially pirated on consoles. The thing is, Project Leonida isn’t the only initiative attempting to bring GTA 6 to other platforms by taking advantage of CyberLeek’s leaks.

There are currently at least a dozen similar projects seeking to run GTA 6 on PC before an official port arrives. In theory, Rockstar’s version would be released sometime in 2027, but no exact release date has been confirmed so far.

It’s highly likely that Rockstar and Take-Two Interactive’s legal teams will also attempt to shut down these projects. At Level Up, we want to emphasize that we do NOT support these kinds of initiatives. Meanwhile, a mysterious GTA 6 page has appeared on Steam, although there are serious suspicions that it could be a scam.

Rockstar has not confirmed when GTA 6 will arrive on PC.