WHAT YOU NEED TO KNOW:

GTA 6 has raised expectations for open-world games thanks to its technological and artistic achievements, creating a new challenge for other studios.

Cyberpunk 2, CD Projekt RED’s sequel, will have to deal with the pressure of meeting the expectations generated by Rockstar’s success. Its director, Igor Sarzyński, even joked about canceling the project in the face of such competition.

After the problems Cyberpunk 2077 experienced at launch, the studio wants to avoid repeating the same mistakes and make its sequel more authentic through new development measures, including cultural immersion experiences for its developers.

Beyond the debate surrounding reviews and its rivalry with other legendary franchises, those who have already played Grand Theft Auto VI agree that it is one of the best video games ever made. Its achievements have pushed open-world games toward a new standard.

This is certainly a major compliment for Rockstar Games, but it also represents a challenge and added pressure for open-world games coming out in the years ahead.

One of them is Cyberpunk 2, the sequel to CD Projekt RED’s troubled 2020 release. The game now faces an even greater challenge as it tries to meet the standard set by Rockstar Games.

GTA 6’s Quality Impressed and Depressed the Cyberpunk 2 Development Team

Back in the days of GTA: Vice City, one review described the game as a new frontier for video games and humanity, given the impact it had beyond the industry. In gaming, GTA 6 has achieved something similar in an era when players have extremely high expectations thanks to technological advancements.

Igor Sarzyński, director of Cyberpunk 2, acknowledged in a BlueSky post that Rockstar Games’ latest release has put considerable pressure on other open-world projects currently in development:

“GTA 6-induced open-world game development depression is real. It’s probably the greatest artistic achievement in history given its scale, density, coherence, and it’s a technological and creative miracle.”

The creative director later joked about the future of his game: “Cyberpunk 2 is canceled, I’m going to sweep autumn leaves in my backyard now.”

Cyberpunk 2 sigue en desarrollo

CD Projekt RED and the Pressure of Not Repeating the Mistakes of 2020

Although Cyberpunk is a different beast, especially since it is a role-playing game, comparisons between the hype leading up to its release and the actual results are inevitable.

At the time, Cyberpunk 2077 promised that Night City would be a living, detailed city where players could visit every location and their actions would have consequences. In December 2020, it became clear that this was not the case. Although the game is now in great shape, it failed to live up to its own hype.

Meanwhile, Rockstar Games worked quietly for almost a decade and, on November 19, delivered a game that redefined open worlds, something the studio had already accomplished years earlier with Red Dead Redemption 2.

Now, Cyberpunk 2 carries the stigma of its predecessor’s disastrous launch. However, CD Projekt RED has made the necessary adjustments to avoid a repeat of that tragedy, including having creative team members live full-time near the studio’s Boston office so they can immerse themselves in North American culture. Of course, all of this happened before GTA 6 changed everything.

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