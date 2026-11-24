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Senior citizens at a retirement home in Serris, near Paris, put aside board games to try GTA 6, turning the game into their new favorite pastime.

The experience allowed them to connect with younger generations and find a new topic to discuss with their grandchildren.

Staff members had to explain that the crimes and situations depicted in the game were fictional.

Previously, residents had entertained themselves with family-friendly titles such as Mario Kart and Just Dance.

Grand Theft Auto VI is more than just a video game. It is a phenomenon that transcends the medium and is gradually reaching different areas of entertainment, including people who were previously unfamiliar with gaming.

Without a doubt, it is the game of the moment, and anyone who doesn’t know about it will soon hear about it, regardless of whether they are a senior citizen.

Such is the case of a retirement home that made headlines after trading board games for Rockstar Games’ video game. Now, its elderly residents are absolutely fascinated by it.

El jugador puede alterar el movimiento del trasero de Lucía en GTA 6 (imagen: Rockstar Games)

“At 9 AM, I Had Never Touched a Video Game Controller. By 2:30 PM, I Was Fishing for Two Packages of Drugs”: GTA 6 Becomes a Sensation at a Retirement Home

GTA 6 is making waves around the world and has become a conversation topic even among people who aren’t familiar with video games.

In recent years, senior citizens who decide to fully embrace gaming have become increasingly popular. However, most of them tend to gravitate toward role-playing, action, and adventure games. One retirement home, though, decided to take a controversial but entertaining step.

According to a report by Le Parisien (via La Vanguardia), residents at the Serris retirement home, east of Paris, got to experience some high-level gaming when GTA 6 was added to their list of activities.

When one of the residents, an 82-year-old woman named Jacqueline, was interviewed, she had this to say:

“At 9 in the morning, I had never touched a video game controller, and by 2:30 in the afternoon, I was fishing for two packages of drugs.”

Senior Citizens Were Amazed by the Graphics in Rockstar Games’ Title

According to the report, this wasn’t the first time the Serris retirement home had organized gaming sessions. In the past, residents had played titles such as Mario Kart and Just Dance.

This time, however, things took a more mature turn with GTA 6. At first, the senior residents were left speechless by the game’s criminal themes.

Nevertheless, their initial surprise or discomfort eventually gave way to amusement. Some residents considered playing the latest releases a great idea, especially because it helps them connect with their grandchildren and gives them something new to talk about during family visits.

That said, the report explains that staff members had to clarify that what the residents were seeing on the screen wasn’t real life or a movie. They were simply amazed by GTA 6’s graphical realism.

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