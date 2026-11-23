WHAT YOU NEED TO KNOW

CyberLeek leaked the executable file from an Xbox version of GTA 6 , allowing modders to work on an unofficial PC port and potentially versions for other consoles.

The hacking group resurfaced with new material on the game’s launch day and shared a 209 GB Torrent file containing a complete build.

CyberLeek claims its goal is to fight against the anti-consumer practices of Rockstar Games and Take-Two Interactive.

Grand Theft Auto VI (GTA 6) is now available on consoles and has become an unprecedented success for the entertainment industry. However, not everything is going smoothly. While the game enjoys enormous popularity on PS5 and Xbox, pirates are doing their best to bring it to PC. And thanks to CyberLeek, that possibility is now closer than ever.

The hacker or cybercriminal group known as CyberLeek returned after several weeks of inactivity and, as promised, leaked the executable file from an alleged Xbox build. This situation puts Rockstar Games in a difficult position, as modders are already working on an illegal PC port.

CyberLeek Shares Grand Theft Auto 6’s .EXE Executable File

In mid-2026, the hacker or organization began publishing numerous clips from the open-world game, showing Jason Duval and Lucia Caminos in different situations. Initially, there were doubts about the authenticity of the material, but Rockstar Games soon confirmed that the content was 100% real.

The person or people responsible for the leaks disappeared from the internet in October, but left the door open to the possibility of returning with previously unseen material. The group kept its word and resurfaced on November 19, the same day GTA 6 officially launched, with new content.

Specifically, CyberLeek shared the complete version of Grand Theft Auto 6 through Torrent. Modders immediately got to work and reported that the file was approximately 209 GB in size. Apparently, the content is entirely real and corresponds to a relatively recent Xbox build.

Now, the situation has become even more complicated. In its leak last week, the hacking group said that the folder did not include the executable file, but promised to release it at a later date if its cryptocurrency reached a certain value or the countdown on its website expired.

As promised, CyberLeek has finally shared GTA 6’s .EXE file. The file corresponds to version 1.0.2.1 of Xbox Series X|S, matching the previous build shared last week. Releasing this material represents an important step in the extremely complex process of creating illegal ports of the game.

It’s important to point out that the executable file cannot be used to play Grand Theft Auto 6 on PC. Therefore, any website or person claiming otherwise is lying and attempting to scam unsuspecting players. However, the .EXE could pave the way for the eventual creation of an Xbox Series X|S emulator or an unofficial PC port.

Modders are expected to use the executable file to study the latest installment’s code and find a way to make it run on PC. This process will require time and resources, but several projects are already in development. One of them is being handled by the same person who managed to bring the The Legend of Zelda: Ocarina of Time remake to computers.

CyberLeek Is Officially Back and Has Shared Grand Theft Auto 6’s Long-Awaited Executable File

Grand Theft Auto 6 Could Be Pirated on PC and Consoles Very Soon

Of course, at LEVEL UP, we do not support or promote these kinds of actions, and we strongly recommend NOT installing or downloading illegal ports. That said, this case is worth following, as we could be on the verge of seeing the first unofficial version of GTA 6 for PC and even other consoles.

CyberLeek shared the executable file alongside an extensive statement in which it defended its actions. The group claims that its only goal is to “fight anti-consumerism in the video game industry” and insists that it never intended to harm players. That’s why it never shared the ending or other major story spoilers.

“Millions of people waited years for this game, and ruining that experience would mean hurting precisely the people who support CyberLeek. The enemy is the tactic, not the game: subscriptions added to single-player games, $20 USD more expensive Ultimate Editions that unlock content already in the game’s files, and licenses sold as purchases. All of this must be eliminated,” the group stated.

Take-Two Interactive is already trying to track down CyberLeek. A couple of weeks ago, the company issued several legal subpoenas to Discord, requesting information about servers and users as part of its ongoing investigation.

Meanwhile, Strauss Zelnick, the company’s CEO, acknowledged that piracy is an ongoing risk and explained the measures Take-Two plans to take against this illegal practice, which has gained momentum in recent months thanks to advances in AI.

GTA 6 Is at Risk of Becoming a Target for Piracy on PC and Consoles

But tell us: Do you think it’s only a matter of time before modders develop an illegal PC and console port? Let us know in the comments!

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